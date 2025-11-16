Best Nails Salons Near Campus

Whether you have a special occasion coming up or you simply want to try a new look, getting your nails done can be the perfect solution.

Fortunately, there are plenty of salons in nearby Chestnut Hill, Newton, and Brighton—perfect destinations for Boston College students hoping to get a manicure or pedicure.

Chestnut Hill Nails

Located on Hammond Street, close to the Chestnut Hill Star Market, this salon is only about a 20-minute walk from campus.

This cozy location has discounted prices for students and provides high-quality nail services. With a friendly staff and a relaxing atmosphere, Chestnut Hill Nails is the perfect place to reward yourself with some cosmetic self-care after a long day of classes.

Purity Nail Bar

If you are looking to get Gel-X nails or nail art, I highly recommend visiting Purity Nail Bar in Brighton. Located on Chestnut Hill Avenue near the Cleveland Circle T Station, BC students can get to this salon via a short walk around the Res.

For this location, I suggest booking ahead of time to ensure you can get an appointment. Additionally, if you plan on getting nail art, be sure to contact the salon in advance with design pictures using its website.

Bella Lash Nails Spa

For freshmen living on Newton Campus, I highly recommend Bella Lash Nails Spa, which is about a 25-minute walk south of the Newton dorms.

This salon offers student discounts on all nail services, making it an affordable option for BC students. Their quality is also impressive—I’ve gotten a full set of acrylics here, and they lasted in great shape for more than four weeks. This salon also offers walk-in services, which is great in case you forget to schedule an appointment.

Another bonus: The store opens at 8 a.m. on weekdays, so if you are looking for a place to get your nails done before your classes, this is a great option.

Awesome Tan Nails & Spa

This Brookline nail salon is a quick T ride away from BC—simply take the C train 7 stops from Cleveland Circle to Summit Avenue.

This location is a bit further away than the others, its affordable prices make it worth the trek.

While they don’t have a website, a quick phone call to its store number—accessible via Google search— allows you to book an appointment or learn about prices for different services.

Paris Nails & Spa

Located on Washington Street across from the Oak Square YMCA, this nail salon is especially accessible from the Brighton Campus.

Paris Nails & Spa is spacious compared to the other salons on this list and has a variety of seating options. It is also a great option if you are looking for a more intricate design—the gallery of past nail designs on its Instagram page attests to its highly skilled nail technicians.