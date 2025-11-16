Support The Heights:
Warm Ovens, Safe Treats, Open Hearts: Blacker's Bakeshop's Secret Ingredient

Rebecca MacKinnon
November 16, 2025
Blacker’s Bakeshop thrives on conversation. (Rebecca MacKinnon / For The Heights)

Blacker’s Bakeshop invites customers in with the tantalizing smell of warm pastries, but what’s even more inviting is the warmth of the people behind the counter.

For 16 years, this nut-free, dairy-free, Kosher pareve bakery, located just outside Newton Centre, has served as a lifeline for families navigating food allergies and a staple for the city’s Jewish community. 

“It’s actually a very funny story,” said Becca Blacker, daughter of owners Karen and Richard Blacker and full-time manager. “My mom was at Restaurant Depot buying stuff for something, and she ran into this woman who said, ‘I have this bakery, and I’m just not into it anymore. I wish I could just sell it to someone.’ And my mom was like, ‘Hold up.’”

Even though it was 2008 at the height of the recession, Karen Blacker decided to take a chance. She thought about it for a little while, called her husband, and then put down her offer. 

“She was like, ‘I’ll buy your bakery,’” Becca said. “Right there in the aisle.” 

The Blackers officially took over a few months later. Inheriting the storefront also came with a loyal customer base that relied on the unique nut-free, dairy-free, Kosher identity of the store. 

“That meant that we didn’t have to do much grand-opening marketing,” Becca said. “People trusted that this would always be a safe bakery, and we just turned that up a little.” 

While many stores have transitioned to a fast-paced, grab-and-go style of operation, Blacker’s Bakeshop thrives on conversation.

“All our backgrounds are in mental health counseling,” Becca said. “So the way we approach retail is really rooted in listening. We talk to our customers. We get to know them.”

That approach has created relationships that span generations. Some customers have been coming to the store since they were kids with their parents. Longtime customer Jodi Bayne came because her child needed a place they could trust. Her daughter has severe, life-threatening nut allergies. 

“They were the safest bakery I could find,” she said. “We’ve been coming since they opened, back when they were in the little corner store.”

Her daughter is now in medical school, but she still comes back to Blacker’s for the delicious muffins and cookies. 

“Growing up with a safe place was one of the most amazing things,” Bayne said.

This level of trust is not something taken for granted by the Blackers. They ensure their pastries are not only safe but delicious. 

“The biggest misconception?” Becca said. “That allergy-safe food tastes like cardboard. The culinary industry has come such a long way. We test everything. Ten people need to say it’s delicious before it goes on the shelf.”

Their babka is the star of the display case.

“Honestly, that’s why my mom bought the bakery,” Becca said. “She was making 20 babkas at home and thought, ‘Maybe I need a commercial oven.’”

Although new customers are always coming in, the staff often stays for years. 

“It’s like a family,” Karen said. “We joke that this is a bridge to whatever they want to do next. We get a lot of recent grads who work here while figuring out their careers. We’re champions of everyone’s next step.”

Even with a strong staff and customer base, the past few years have brought challenges.

“Six bakeries opened in Newton Centre in the last two years,” Becca said. “At first, it didn’t feel like competition. We’re nut-free and dairy-free, and none of them were. But they all have cafes and seating. We’re slightly outside the center, so we’ve had to ramp up marketing.”

The bakery recently underwent a small modernization with updated decor. What didn’t change was the feeling people get when they step inside.

“What do I hope people feel when they enter? Warmth and love,” Karen Blacker said. “And they do.”

