OIP Suspends All International Summer Programs

Boston College has suspended all international summer 2020 faculty-led programs and internships due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to an email Director of the Office of International Programs (OIP) Nick Gozik sent to summer abroad students on Tuesday.

OIP announced on Thursday that it would be suspending all spring 2020 study abroad programs, with a goal of having students out of their host countries by Friday.

Both announcements came after the University told students on Wednesday that classes would be moving online for the rest of the semester and they would have to leave campus by this past Sunday, unless granted permission by the Office of Residential Life.

In an email to The Heights on March 9, Gozik said that whether to run the summer programs would be a “university-wide decision,” with many offices contributing information, but the Office of the Provost would make the final determination.

The decision to suspend summer programs and internships abroad comes before students were advised to book flights, said Gozik’s email releasing the decision. OIP will not be charging deposits on students’ accounts, even if they had already submitted a final confirmation form.

“We know that you might be disappointed with the news, and wish that there was a different outcome,” Gozik said in the email. “Like you, the virus has taken all of us by surprise, and it continues to have ramifications at BC and beyond. We hope to be able to work with you in the future, to offer new options abroad for the coming summer.”

