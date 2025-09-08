Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Eagles Lose First ACC Game of Season, Fall to Golden Bears 2–0

Emily RobergeSeptember 8, 2025
The Eagles won only one conference game last season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)

If any team needed a win against an ACC opponent, it was Boston College men’s soccer. 

The Eagles notched just one conference win last season, which came in their final regular-season game against then-No. 8 North Carolina. That marked the program’s first ACC win since October of 2022. 

But that win at the end of last season seemed to have changed nothing in terms of the Eagles’ ACC status. BC (2–3, 0–1 Atlantic Coast) fell 2–0 to the Golden Bears (3–1–1, 0–1) on Sunday night, starting conference play off with a loss. 

After transfer Johannes Hanken Tjostheim and Dylan Mafong rattled off consecutive shots to begin the match, it seemed like BC’s offense might have found some much-needed rhythm after scoring just three goals in the first five games of its season. 

But it was the Golden Bears that struck first, as California was awarded with its second corner kick of the evening 16 minutes into play. 

Malcolm Zalayet took the shot on the play, chipping the ball into the lower corner of the net off a Kiernan Serra assist. Freshman goaltender Andrej Borak was unable to come up with the stop, and the Golden Bears took an early 1–0 lead on the Eagles’ home field. 

There was one distinguishing factor that led to the demise of the Eagles—corner kicks. The whistle signaling a corner kick blared ten times for California, but just six times for the Eagles. None of those six opportunities ended up with the ball in the back of the Golden Bears’ net. 

The long plane ride to Boston didn’t seem to faze California too much. The Bears hammered their second and final goal of the game less than six minutes later off of yet another corner kick. 

All eyes were on Luka Lukic when he tapped the ball into the cage thanks to a perfectly placed pass from Noe Morales. 

BC gave up possession when a yellow card was pulled out on Bryan Toro six minutes later, and the foul trouble only persisted in the second half. The Eagles tallied three-straight yellow cards within a four minute span from Mafong, CJ Williams, and Ask Ekeland. 

The tension only increased in the final few minutes of the game. Devon Galluzzo was met with a flash of yellow, as all four of the fouls in the final frame were called against the home team. Although the Bears were unable to convert on any more BC fouls, penalty trouble also kept BC out of the game, resulting in a loss for the Eagles.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall
In 2024, the Eagles won their first five matchups. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
BC Notches Fifth-Straight Shutout Win Against Central Arkansas
BC has yet to lose a set in its 4-0 start to the season. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Sweeps Little Rock, Stays Undefeated to Start Season
Freshman Emily Mara notched her third goal of the season against UMass. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Defense Stands Tall, Shuts Out UMass 3–0
The Eagles have not defeated Northwestern since 2021. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Reigning National Champions Outperform No. 8 Eagles in Fourth Quarter, No. 1 Northwestern Wins 2–0
The Eagles regressed to .500 with the loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Tackling Troubles, Missteps Plague BC in OT Loss
Turbo Richard, pictured, rushed for 57 yards in the loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Michigan State 42–40 in Double Overtime
More in Men's Soccer
After just two goals in their first three games, the Eagles snatched their two-game losing streak against the Huskies. (Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
Ekeland’s Goal Pushes BC to 1–0 Win Over Northeastern
The loss marks BC’s second-straight defeat. (Matthew Mao / Heights Staff)
BC Blanked by Providence 2–0
Andrej Borak recorded a shutout in his first collegiate game. (Natalie Condoor / Heights Staff)
From DII to DI, Johannes Hanken Tjostheim Propels Eagles to 1–0 Win in Season Opener
BC won three of its final four games last season. (Matthew Mao / Heights Staff)
2025 Men’s Soccer Preview: BC Looks To Build on Last Season’s Momentum
The Eagles finished the season 6–5–6. (Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to SMU 1–0 in Opening Round of ACC Tournament, Ends Season
BC’s last conference win came in 2022. (Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
Eagles Earn First ACC Win Since 2022 With 1–0 Victory over No. 8 North Carolina
More in Sports
Friday’s game marked the Eagles’ first victory over a ranked team this season. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
No. 8 BC Defeats No. 4 Maryland 2–0 for First Time Since 2021
The tie marked BC’s second scoreless draw of the season. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
BC Draws Colgate 0–0
BC won last year’s game between the two teams 23–19. (Chris Ticas / Heights Senior Staff)
Preview: BC Heads to East Lansing To Face Michigan St. in First Road Challenge of 2025
BC’s defense racked up three sacks in its win. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Receivers Outdo Rushers, BC’s Defense Adjusts in Win
Bella Douglas, pictured, assisted the final goal of the game, scored by freshman Emily Mara. (Natalie Condoor / Heights Staff)
UCLA Transfer Sophie Reale Nets Hat Trick as BC Dominates Albany 6–1
Sofija Marjanovic recorded nine kills in her first collegiate game. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Begins Season 3–0 with Three Shutout Wins
About the Contributor
Emily Roberge
Emily Roberge, Associate Sports Editor
Emily Roberge (she/her) is the Associate Sports Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Associate Sports Editor. She is from Wayland, MA. You can contact her at [email protected] and find her on Twitter @emilyroberge.