Linda Swain Runs for Newton School Committee Ward 2 Seat, Pledging Budget Efficiency and Student Support

This fall, the Newton Municipal Elections will fill several new positions on the Newton School Committee. With a 2024 teacher strike disrupting Newton Public Schools (NPS), as well as increasing fiscal challenges, a candidate’s success can depend on their composure in an increasingly tense environment. Linda Swain believes she is just the right person for the position.

Current School Committee Ward 2 Chair Chris Brezski announced in June that he would not be seeking reelection and endorsed Swain for his seat.

Swain’s interest in and appreciation for the education system stem from her mother, who was a special education teacher. Though her career has been focused on marketing, she’s had first-hand experience with Newton schools for the past 20 years, trusting the system to provide a quality education for her own children.

“My mother was a special education teacher, and I grew up with a strong appreciation for the role of public schools in shaping opportunity and community,” wrote Swain on her website.

Swain plans to advocate for a more efficient NPS budget—one that would ease the challenges the district faces in providing each student with the best education possible.

“I feel [my children] received a great education, but certainly there were opportunities for improvement,” said Swain. “Whether that’s in having reasonable class sizes, implementing that multi-tiered system of support, providing the social and emotional support that our students need to thrive, competitive salaries and benefits for educators and staff, improving our special education services, enhancing curriculum and assessment, and continuing to offer the depth and breadth of classes—they’re all competing priorities.”

Budgeting issues have sparked conflict between educators and administrators in the past, resulting in a two-week-long teachers’ strike that shuttered schools. While an agreement was reached, Swain believes the relationship needs to be repaired.

“I believe we have an opportunity to rebuild relationships and improve transparency,” said Swain.

According to Swain, a prominent concern among Newton parents is that their children are either not being challenged enough or are struggling without proper support.

“I’ve spoken to many parents and they’ve expressed concerns that their kids aren’t always getting the right level of challenge or support that they need,” Swain said.

Swain believes the new Multi-tiered System of Support (MTSS) and Math Pathways programs being introduced to NPS next school year will help with this issue.

“The key is each student receives the right level of support—whether they need extra challenge or support—and that there is fluid movement between pathways when a student is ready,” Swain said. “MTSS really helps NPS provide each student with what they need at the right time, whether that’s a greater challenge or extra help so that all students can reach their potential.”

With 23.5% and 9.1% of Newton’s population made up of immigrant and non-citizen communities, respectively, Swain believes that NPS should support students who feel threatened by immigration enforcement.

“​​​​Kids need to feel safe while at school and getting to and from school,” said Swain. “It could also limit opportunities if kids don’t feel safe participating in extracurricular activities.”

Swain proposed possible solutions to what she sees as heightened fear surrounding immigration policy.

“We could consider adopting several policies, for example, making our schools a safe zone, meaning that immigration enforcement actions are strongly limited or prohibited on school property,” Swain said. “We could also consider a policy requiring schools to notify parents, students, and staff when immigration enforcement agencies are present at a school.”

To Swain, an excellent education must provide the tools to regulate mental health and holistic wellness, promote student safety and comfort, and prepare students to pursue their goals successfully.

“Excellence means that every NPS student is reaching their full potential,” Swain said.