BC Places No. 22 on LinkedIn’s List of Best Colleges for Long-Term Career Success

Boston College ranked No. 22 in LinkedIn’s inaugural list of the top 50 colleges for long-term career success.

Joseph Du Pont, associate vice president of career services and integrated learning, said LinkedIn’s ranking highlights the University’s emphasis on supporting students in pursuing fulfilling careers.

“Career preparation is a University priority, rooted in our Jesuit mission to help students discern not only what they are good at, but what brings them joy and how they can use their gifts in service to the world,” Du Pont said in a University release.

According to a Career Center survey, 96 percent of graduates from the Class of 2024 were employed, enrolled in graduate school, or involved in a fellowship or volunteer experience, with employed graduates reporting an average starting salary of $74,500.

Using its own platform data, LinkedIn assessed nearly 1,000 regionally accredited universities, ranking them on five criteria measuring long-term career success: job placement, internships and recruiter demand, career success, network strength, and knowledge breadth.

According to the report, top industries for BC graduates included financial services, technology, and health care. Most alumni worked in Boston, New York City, and Washington, D.C.

The report also outlined notable skills among graduates included Stata, a statistical software for data science, OCaml, a programming language, and applied psychology knowledge.

Among Boston-area universities, BC placed sixth, behind the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (No. 4), Harvard University (No. 6), Babson College (No. 7), Bentley University (No. 15), and Tufts University (No. 16), while outperforming Boston University (No. 43).

LinkedIn’s recognition comes as BC’s cost of attendance surpassed $90,000 for the first time last year, making it one of the most expensive universities in Massachusetts.

Du Pont attributed graduates’ adaptability in the workplace to the University’s extensive core curriculum.

“The core liberal arts skills students develop at Boston College—regardless of their field of study—provide a shared framework for understanding what employers seek and for cultivating the adaptability, communication, and problem-solving skills that anchor lifelong career success,” Du Pont said.