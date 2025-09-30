Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Cardinal Come Out Electric in Second Frame, Eagles Fall to No. 3 Stanford 3–0

Emily RobergeSeptember 30, 2025
Stanford’s 24 shots were the most BC has conceded all season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

Taking on No. 3 Stanford in Palo Alto, CA was going to be no easy feat for the Boston College men’s soccer, who had dropped two of its last three conference games. 

And it didn’t get any better for the Eagles (5–5, 1–3 Atlantic Coast), when they were shut out 3–0 by the Cardinal (9–1–1, 3–1), whose only loss of the season so far came against Louisville. 

It didn’t start out so catastrophic for BC, though.

In fact, it managed to stay in it for the whole first half, allowing zero goals in the net. 

Stanford’s two penalty kicks in the first 45 minutes were not enough, as they both sailed wide of freshman Andrej Borak in net. 

And Borak came out dominant in the first half—notching four saves against a fast-paced Stanford offense. 

While the Cardinal tallied nine shots in the first half, compared to just two from BC, none of Stanford’s shots ended up swishing into the back of the net. 

Unfortunately, for its ACC opponents, that wasn’t the case in the second frame. 

Where it really began to unravel for BC was a little over seven minutes into the second half. A yellow card at 51:36 on junior defenseman Moritz Gundelach gave Stanford something to run with. 

And they did. 

Just 1:11 after the whistle, Palmer Bank sent the ball flying over the fingertips of Borak after a Joshua Partal give-and-go turned goal. 

Less than three minutes later, the Cardinal was back to stay. While Borak came up with the original save against a Fletcher Bank shot, he was unable to reload on the rebound seconds later. 

Giving Borak no time to readjust his stance in net, Alex Chow banked a header off a Trevor Islam assist to give Stanford its second goal in five minutes. 

When things couldn’t have seemed to go any worse for BC, they did. 

This time around, Chow and Islam switched roles. Getting in on the action, Islam got his own goal on the night off a one-touch from Bank that bounced into the cage. 

The next 26 minutes was anything but smooth sailing for BC, who went on to tally another yellow card, this time from the hands of Connor Gibson.

The same patterns plagued the Eagles’ offense: corner kicks and their defense’s inability to limit their opponents’ shots. 

Allowing 15 shots and eight on net in the second half, there was only so much Borak could do with his five saves in the second frame.

The same rang true for corner kicks. While Stanford had six opportunities to convert on corner kicks in the second half, BC had none. 

And ultimately, that led to the Eagle’s demise in its third conference loss of the season.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
This three-game losing streak is BC's longest since November of last season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Swept by Notre Dame, Extends Skid to Three Games
BC has six remaining games on its schedule, all being ACC opponents. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Eagles’ Defense Proves Resilient in Scoreless Tie Against Cal
Boston College field hockey's losing streak extended to six games. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC’s Losing Streak Stretches to Six, Tar Heels Defeat Eagles 2–1
Richard's 171 rushing yards were the most from a BC running back this season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Stefanoudakis: This is Frustrating.
BC has scored one goal in its four-game winless streak. (Sophia Horning / Heights Staff)
BC Falls 2–0 to Stanford, Still Winless in ACC
This was BC's first time failing to win a set all season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Swept by No. 6 Louisville, Suffers Second Loss of Season
More in Men's Soccer
BC's goals came within a minute of each other. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Eagles Score Two Goals in Final Three Minutes, Snatch Victory Over Rival BU
The Panthers tallied 31 shots to the Eagles' seven. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Eagles Register No Shots in Opening Half, No. 2 NC State Shuts Out BC 2–0
Burkhardt's penalty goal was his first of the season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Eagles Upset No. 14 Hokies on the Road With Shutout Win
Eleven different Eagles scored in the matchup. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Scores Program-Record 14 Goals Against DIII Dean College
The Eagles won only one conference game last season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Eagles Lose First ACC Game of Season, Fall to Golden Bears 2–0
After just two goals in their first three games, the Eagles snatched their two-game losing streak against the Huskies. (Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
Ekeland’s Goal Pushes BC to 1–0 Win Over Northeastern
More in Sports
BC's weekend score versus No. 3 Minnesota ended at 18-1. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Loses 11–0 to No. 3 Minnesota, Heads Into Weekend 0–2
The Eagles finished the game with 15 penalties for 109 yards. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Penalties and Interceptions Plague BC, Eagles Fall 28–24 to Cal
BC failed to record a shot on goal in the first period, while Minnesota had 21. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to No. 3 Minnesota 7–1 in Season Opener
BC will look for its first ACC win against California. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: Cal Visits Chestnut Hill as BC Looks for First ACC Win
BC finished first in Hockey East with 104 goals in the 2024-25 seasom. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
2025–26 Women’s Hockey Preview: Can BC Replicate 2024–25’s Offensive Numbers?
This was BC's fourth 0-0 draw of the season. (Sophia Horning / Heights Staff)
Eagles Hold No. 16 Wake Forest to Scoreless Draw in Defensive Battle
About the Contributor
Emily Roberge
Emily Roberge, Associate Sports Editor
Emily Roberge (she/her) is the Associate Sports Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Associate Sports Editor. She is from Wayland, MA. You can contact her at [email protected] and find her on Twitter @emilyroberge.