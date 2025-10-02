Preview: BC Travels to Pitt Looking To End Losing Streak

Coming off a sloppy Family Weekend loss to California, Boston College football is heading into this Saturday’s game hoping to break a three-game losing streak and secure its first win against an FBS opponent.

Pittsburgh (2–2, 0–1 Atlantic Coast) is the team standing in BC’s (1–3, 0–2) way, as the Eagles travel to Acrisure Stadium for their third road game of the year.

The Eagles are up against a Pitt team that has suffered back-to-back seven-point losses at the hands of West Virginia and Louisville, including a blown 17–0 lead versus the Cardinals.

BC’s secondary will need to bring its best on Saturday to stifle a Pitt offense that ranks top 20 in the country in both passing yards and points per game.

If BC can cut down on the turnovers and penalties that led to losses against Stanford and Cal, this game should be a close one as the Eagles look to take down an old Big East foe and secure their first conference win of 2025.

Who is BC Playing?

Pittsburgh

When is BC Playing?

Saturday, October 4, 12:00 p.m.

Where is BC Playing?

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Where to Watch:

ACC Network

Series History:

This will be the 35th meeting between the Panthers and the Eagles, with Pitt holding an 18–16 lead in the series. BC won last year’s matchup 34–23 to cap off the regular season.

What to Expect:

Offense:

The Eagles and Panthers have very similar profiles offensively, with both teams operating pass-heavy schemes. BC has a small advantage through the air, averaging 344.5 passing yards per game, good for fourth in the nation, while Pitt averages 301 yards per game.

Both teams have had dysfunctional rushing attacks so far, as they sit in the bottom 15 teams in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game. BC is averaging 99.5 yards per game compared to Pitt’s 102.

But BC’s starting running back, Turbo Richard, is looking to build off a career-best 171-yard, two-touchdown performance against Cal.

BC’s main area of focus should be limiting turnovers. The offense has turned the ball over five times in the last two games, including twice inside the red zone. Turnovers have led to 28 points for the Eagles’ opposition and are a big reason why BC went 0–2 against California’s ACC schools.

Defense:

BC’s defense continues to slide across many defensive metrics, as its 27.5 points allowed per game is far more than the national average.

The Eagles have also struggled to force turnovers, producing just three takeaways so far this season.

Penalties are another area in which BC’s defense has struggled, especially against Cal. Multiple pass interference calls extended Golden Bears drives, including one on a crucial fourth down that could have sealed the game for BC.

BC’s offense should fit well against a Pitt defense that ranks top 10 in preventing rushing yards but 91st in passing yards allowed. That should force the Eagles to air the ball out, relying on the portion of BC’s game plan that has brought the most success this year.

Outlook:

This weekend’s game versus Pitt should be close because—on paper—two evenly matched teams will take the field.

This is a must-win game for the Eagles to get out of their three-game hole and gain some momentum before heading back to Chestnut Hill for a couple of home matchups.

A loss would extend BC’s drought of FBS wins and would probably eliminate any chance of them making it to a bowl game—especially since the Eagles have not yet reached the teeth of their schedule.

If the Eagles can cut down on mistakes and let Dylan Lonergan attack the Panthers’ defense through the air, they have a chance of coming back to the Heights victorious.