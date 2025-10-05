‘Love is Blind’ Season Nine Gives Nothing New

Netflix’s Love Is Blind has returned for a ninth season of soulmates and surprises. Set in Denver, a new group of singles hopes to prove that emotional connection can outlast physical attraction.

For the first episodes, the experiment remains the same: Contestants speak through walls in futuristic pods, unable to see each other until they decide to get engaged. Only once there is a ring in the equation do they ever see one another, testing if what they built in isolation can hold up.

The first episode wastes no time reminding viewers of the show’s central gamble. Hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey introduce both men’s and women’s quadrants, emphasizing the importance of making real connections and that “looks are just a bonus.”

Episode one of the season had some surprising moments come early. Ali, a Brazilian contestant eager for love, tells Anton, a Russian immigrant, that she loves him on their second date. Moments later, Anton does the same and is down on one knee.

Although the two bonded over the shared experience of moving to the United States, the speed of their engagement feels engineered for shock value and consists of disingenuous reactions.

Not everyone in the episode jumps to commitment so quickly. Megan, who proudly introduces herself as “Sparkle Megan” due to her love for things that shine, comes off as a confident yet vulnerable woman. Her conversations with Blake, an accountant ready to prioritize relationships over his career, make him stand out in her race.

Both contestants open up about losing their fathers, offering a glimpse of the authentic emotion that the series occasionally manages to capture.

From within the pods, others bring flashes of sincerity as well. Edmond, a contestant from West Virginia, breaks down as he recalls his time spent in foster care as a child. He also makes a quite gross confession that he eats his boogers, which definitely secured his position as an entertaining character to watch as the series continues.

Meanwhile, other singles expressed insecurities. Patrick talked about his Asian American identity, and Jordan, a single dad, choked up over missing his son, who struggles with diabetes.

We also meet Madison, who explains her struggles with potentially going blind in the future, making dating this way a possible reality. These moments, filled with laughs and tears, suggest that some participants are willing to risk real emotional exposure in an environment designed for speed and spectacle.

Still, the show’s structure works against intimacy more than it enables it. Contestants are shuttled through a kind of speed-dating circuit and forced to cut ties at the producers’ direction. It makes for watchable television, but undermines the experiment’s supposed goal of cultivating lasting connections. The first episode of Season 9 offers glimpses of genuine human connection while leaning hard into the spectacle that makes the show one of Netflix’s most talked-about.

By the end of episode one, viewers are left with a few cliffhangers. Anton and Ali’s first impressions of each other are yet to be disclosed, and Megan seems stuck between Blake and Mike as her favorite.

For most viewers, the appeal comes from balancing social experiment with soap opera to provide great entertainment. Whether Denver’s singles will actually find lasting love or simply find their few minutes of fame remains to be seen.