Eagles Fall to UConn 38–23 in Grayson James’ First Start of the Season

Two months ago, Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien named Dylan Lonergan the program’s starting quarterback. But he never closed the door on Grayson James, who started six games last season, and ultimately took that spot back.

“We feel like [Lonergan] gives us the best chance to win right now,” O’Brien said at the time. “I told Grayson, ‘Absolutely be ready to play.’”

James started against UConn on Saturday following Lonergan’s 1–5 start to the season. A quarterback shift wasn’t enough to break the Eagles’ (1–6, 0–4 Atlantic Coast) losing streak, however, as they fell to the Huskies (5–2) 38–23 at home.

“I felt like the team needed a spark, and I thought that Grayson gave us a spark today,” O’Brien said. “It really isn’t as much a direct reflection on Dylan.”

Despite yielding the same result, James’ first game at the helm looked different than the Eagles’ performance the past couple of weeks.

The senior quarterback’s ability to run was one of the biggest shifts from Lonergan’s play. Through six games, Lonergan rushed for -47 yards. James picked up 62 positive rush yards on Saturday alone.

The Eagles set a new season-high in rush yards, finishing with 191 total.

“I prepare every week as if I’m the starter, no matter what position I’m in,” James said. “That’s just the approach I take to the game—I take it very seriously.”

The Huskies had to account for that ground production, opening up scoring opportunities for BC. The first one came halfway through the second quarter, when James hit Kaelen Chudzinski in the chest with a dart for the Eagles’ first touchdown of the afternoon.

Seven minutes later, with less than 30 seconds to play in the first half, James threw another dime as he aired out a 39-yard touchdown pass to Reed Harris. Harris leaped up over his defender and came down with the ball in front of BC’s student section, earning the Eagles a 20–17 lead heading into the half.

“We got good momentum heading into the half, we just didn’t put points up in the second half,” James said.

It was the most first-half points that BC has scored since scoring 20 in its loss at Stanford on Sept. 13. The Eagles lost that game after the Cardinal silenced them completely in the second half. Unfortunately for BC, history tends to repeat itself.

By the end of the third quarter, UConn had built up an 11-point lead, taking the ball out of BC’s hands and forcing its defense to stay on the field for more than 10 minutes of the quarter.

Quarterback Joe Fagnano tore through BC’s defense at every turn, maintaining his interception-free season while throwing for 362 yards and four touchdowns.

The game-sealing moment came with about five minutes left to play, when UConn converted on a crucial third down and Skyler Bell broke free for a 38-yard touchdown to put the Huskies up 38–23.

James found a way to fight through the pressure at some points, connecting with Lewis Bond for big gains at the start of the fourth quarter. But what was working for the Eagles in the first half wasn’t in the second. They rushed for just 49 yards, compared to 152 in the first.

BC’s offensive line, which was missing Jude Bowry and Eryx Daugherty, struggled all game, as UConn finished with seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

“Sacks aren’t always on the O-line at all,” James said. “I would say I got to get the ball out of my hand, make quicker decisions.”

Leaving behind what could have been the easiest game left on BC’s schedule, the Eagles’ chances at a one-win season have crept closer and closer.

“I’m gonna keep trying,” O’Brien said. “Anybody that knows me knows I’m a fighter. I’m not a quitter—I’ve never quit anything in my life. So I’m going to keep fighting. I’ve got to do a better job of trying to figure it out—watch the tape, put guys in different spots.”