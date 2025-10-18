Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Eagles Fall to UConn 38–23 in Grayson James’ First Start of the Season

Maria StefanoudakisOctober 18, 2025
BC rushed for a season-high 191 rushing yards. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

Two months ago, Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien named Dylan Lonergan the program’s starting quarterback. But he never closed the door on Grayson James, who started six games last season, and ultimately took that spot back. 

“We feel like [Lonergan] gives us the best chance to win right now,” O’Brien said at the time. “I told Grayson, ‘Absolutely be ready to play.’”

James started against UConn on Saturday following Lonergan’s 1–5 start to the season. A quarterback shift wasn’t enough to break the Eagles’ (1–6, 0–4 Atlantic Coast) losing streak, however, as they fell to the Huskies (5–2) 38–23 at home. 

“I felt like the team needed a spark, and I thought that Grayson gave us a spark today,” O’Brien said. “It really isn’t as much a direct reflection on Dylan.”  

Despite yielding the same result, James’ first game at the helm looked different than the Eagles’ performance the past couple of weeks. 

The senior quarterback’s ability to run was one of the biggest shifts from Lonergan’s play. Through six games, Lonergan rushed for -47 yards. James picked up 62 positive rush yards on Saturday alone. 

The Eagles set a new season-high in rush yards, finishing with 191 total. 

“I prepare every week as if I’m the starter, no matter what position I’m in,” James said. “That’s just the approach I take to the game—I take it very seriously.” 

The Huskies had to account for that ground production, opening up scoring opportunities for BC. The first one came halfway through the second quarter, when James hit Kaelen Chudzinski in the chest with a dart for the Eagles’ first touchdown of the afternoon. 

Seven minutes later, with less than 30 seconds to play in the first half, James threw another dime as he aired out a 39-yard touchdown pass to Reed Harris. Harris leaped up over his defender and came down with the ball in front of BC’s student section, earning the Eagles a 20–17 lead heading into the half. 

“We got good momentum heading into the half, we just didn’t put points up in the second half,” James said. 

https://x.com/ACCFootball/status/1979603157987524686 

It was the most first-half points that BC has scored since scoring 20 in its loss at Stanford on Sept. 13. The Eagles lost that game after the Cardinal silenced them completely in the second half. Unfortunately for BC, history tends to repeat itself. 

By the end of the third quarter, UConn had built up an 11-point lead, taking the ball out of BC’s hands and forcing its defense to stay on the field for more than 10 minutes of the quarter. 

Quarterback Joe Fagnano tore through BC’s defense at every turn, maintaining his interception-free season while throwing for 362 yards and four touchdowns. 

The game-sealing moment came with about five minutes left to play, when UConn converted on a crucial third down and Skyler Bell broke free for a 38-yard touchdown to put the Huskies up 38–23. 

James found a way to fight through the pressure at some points, connecting with Lewis Bond for big gains at the start of the fourth quarter. But what was working for the Eagles in the first half wasn’t in the second. They rushed for just 49 yards, compared to 152 in the first. 

BC’s offensive line, which was missing Jude Bowry and Eryx Daugherty, struggled all game, as UConn finished with seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss. 

“Sacks aren’t always on the O-line at all,” James said. “I would say I got to get the ball out of my hand, make quicker decisions.” 

Leaving behind what could have been the easiest game left on BC’s schedule, the Eagles’ chances at a one-win season have crept closer and closer. 

“I’m gonna keep trying,” O’Brien said. “Anybody that knows me knows I’m a fighter. I’m not a quitter—I’ve never quit anything in my life. So I’m going to keep fighting. I’ve got to do a better job of trying to figure it out—watch the tape, put guys in different spots.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
BC's only win this season came against an FCS opponent. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Hoping To End Slide As UConn Comes to Town
Ask Ekeland scored BC’s first goal 44 seconds into the game. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Rojel’s Five Points Steer BC to 5–0 Win Over AIC
This is BC’s ninth game without scoring a goal this year. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Loses to Louisville 1–0 in Defensive Battle, First ACC Win Evades Eagles Again
The Eagles are 0–5 in ACC play so far this season. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Stanford in Overtime, Eagles Still Winless in ACC Play
Outside of its 3–0 sweep of Virginia, Boston College volleyball was 0–4 in conference play and only won one of 13 sets. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Gets Back on Track With 3–1 Win Over California
BC notched its fourth conference loss of the season. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Golden Bears 2–1 in Shootout
More in Football
BC has averaged 15 points in its four ACC games. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Gives Up 17 Unanswered First-Half Points, Loses to Clemson 41–10 for Fifth Straight Defeat
BC football is seeking its first win over Clemson since 2010. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Hopes To Snap Four-Game Losing Streak in Home Matchup Against Clemson
Lonergan threw for 89 yards and no touchdowns in Saturday's loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
What Happened to the Eagles’ Air Attack?
Pitt's 48 points were the most BC has given up since its loss to Louisville in 2023. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Rushing is Still an Issue for BC, and Injuries Made it Worse.
BC committed three turnovers in the loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Suffers 48–7 Loss at Pittsburgh, Drops Fourth Straight Game
BC ended its 2024 season with a 34–23 win over Pittsburgh. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Travels to Pitt Looking To End Losing Streak
More in Sports
BC has not fallen to RPI since its 2-1 loss in Oct. 2016. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Preview: No. 9 BC Travels to RPI After Bounce-Back Series
Hand Jr., pictured, led BC with 23 points. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Travels to UConn for Exhibition Game, Loses 71–52
BC opens its season on Nov. 3 versus Holy Cross. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Outsized by UConn in Exhibition Game, Lose 84–67
Ava Thomas secured six points through two games this weekend. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Closes Weekend Undefeated With 5–1 Win Over Providence
BC currently holds a 1–4 ACC record. (Kally Murdough / Heights Staff)
No. 6 Stanford Handily Sweeps BC
Grace Campbell put up 40 saves in the Eagles’ win. (Kally Murdough / Heights Staff)
BC Secures 4–2 Win in First Conference Matchup of the Season
About the Contributor
Maria Stefanoudakis
Maria Stefanoudakis, Sports Editor
Maria Stefanoudakis (she/her) is the Sports Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Assistant Sports Editor. She is from Denver, CO. You can contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @mstefanoudakis1