Midfielders Thrive, BC Lacrosse Beats Harvard, UMass, and Brown

Boston College lacrosse netted fifteen goals in its fall ball win over Brown on Sunday. It looked like BC’s offense was stalling after an eight-goal first half.

That was until a burst of draw controls set up offensive opportunities for BC late in the second half.

“​​Well, I mean, it helps to win the draw, right?” BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. “I thought Abbey [Herod] was spectacular today. I actually thought Lily [Kondas] was really good, too. And then our circle people were competing. They were just in the right places, they were communicating really well.”

BC beat Brown 15–8 to end its Sunday slate of fall ball games. The Eagles beat Harvard and UMass earlier in the morning.

Walker-Weinstein was happy with the midfielders’ performance on Sunday.

“Midfielders are really working hard to create some type of impact offensively, whether it’s off-ball, with the ball, scoring, assisting, layering, setting other people up,” Walker-Weinstein said. “And I thought they did an excellent job of it today, especially with three games, to be able to do that in the last few minutes of the third game is really good.”

Against UMass, midfielder Giulia Colarusso drew a foul on offense and scored the penalty shot.

https://x.com/Matthew_Ferrara/status/1982473546812281203

Kelly Blake also capped off BC’s win over UMass with a goal of her own.

https://x.com/Matthew_Ferrara/status/1982474413485560268

“Yeah, I don’t want the midfielders to hide in our offense,” Walker-Weinstein said. “They’re too dangerous of skill players, and they’re too impactful offensively to allow, just allow the attackers to make all the plays. You know, I want them just to get themselves involved more. And we’ve been working on it, and they’re doing a nice job.”

Kylee Colbert, junior midfielder, has had a larger role each year as an Eagle.

“It means a big part,” Colbert said. “She never wants us middies [midfielders] to rest, ever. So she’s just drilling in her head now to never rest on offense or defense. We only get to rest off the field. So, I think it’s gonna really help us with our mindset throughout the end of the fall into our season.”

Molly Driscoll and Marissa White scored multiple goals for the BC attack, as well.

https://x.com/Matthew_Ferrara/status/1982481983453487383

“I mean, again, we had the ball a lot. So it just speaks to the defense and the ability to cause turnovers and then to get to the attackers the ball,” Walker-Weinstein said. “But Molly’s done a really good job of stepping into the, you know, the leadership role. It’s fun to watch her and Marissa’s connection, and Kelly, you know, has stepped up big time on the crease. So I’m happy.”

Marissa White scored BC’s first goal in the second half.

https://x.com/Matthew_Ferrara/status/1982487501953757596

“Oh, that’s all my teammates setting me up,” White said. “Some of them were man-up looks. And I think we moved the ball really well and were able to find the open seams, and I was just the one in the gap finishing. But it’s all the work of all of them getting like, moving the ball and getting open.”

White also netted a goal for BC when Brown racked up a three-player disadvantage.

https://x.com/Matthew_Ferrara/status/1982491682324263404

Penalty shooting stood out as a weakness for the Eagles, though, and with the fall season over, Walker-Weinstein wants to address its penalty shooting in practice.

https://x.com/Matthew_Ferrara/status/1982488290399011229

“We need to be way better,” Walker-Weinstein said. “I don’t even want to know what our shooting percentage was. We haven’t practiced it a lot. So I’m okay with it, because a lot of these other things that we have been practicing improved. I think we’ll spend some time on that in November.”