Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Midfielders Thrive, BC Lacrosse Beats Harvard, UMass, and Brown

Matthew Ferrara, Heights StaffOctober 26, 2025
BC finished its fall ball season with a 5-1-1 record. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)

Boston College lacrosse netted fifteen goals in its fall ball win over Brown on Sunday. It looked like BC’s offense was stalling after an eight-goal first half. 

That was until a burst of draw controls set up offensive opportunities for BC late in the second half. 

“​​Well, I mean, it helps to win the draw, right?” BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. “I thought Abbey [Herod] was spectacular today. I actually thought Lily [Kondas] was really good, too. And then our circle people were competing. They were just in the right places, they were communicating really well.”

BC beat Brown 15–8 to end its Sunday slate of fall ball games. The Eagles beat Harvard and UMass earlier in the morning.

Walker-Weinstein was happy with the midfielders’ performance on Sunday.

“Midfielders are really working hard to create some type of impact offensively, whether it’s off-ball, with the ball, scoring, assisting, layering, setting other people up,” Walker-Weinstein said. “And I thought they did an excellent job of it today, especially with three games, to be able to do that in the last few minutes of the third game is really good.”

Against UMass, midfielder Giulia Colarusso drew a foul on offense and scored the penalty shot.

https://x.com/Matthew_Ferrara/status/1982473546812281203

Kelly Blake also capped off BC’s win over UMass with a goal of her own. 

https://x.com/Matthew_Ferrara/status/1982474413485560268

“Yeah, I don’t want the midfielders to hide in our offense,” Walker-Weinstein said. “They’re too dangerous of skill players, and they’re too impactful offensively to allow, just allow the attackers to make all the plays. You know, I want them just to get themselves involved more. And we’ve been working on it, and they’re doing a nice job.”

Kylee Colbert, junior midfielder, has had a larger role each year as an Eagle.

“It means a big part,” Colbert said. “She never wants us middies [midfielders] to rest, ever. So she’s just drilling in her head now to never rest on offense or defense. We only get to rest off the field. So, I think it’s gonna really help us with our mindset throughout the end of the fall into our season.”

Molly Driscoll and Marissa White scored multiple goals for the BC attack, as well.

https://x.com/Matthew_Ferrara/status/1982481983453487383

“I mean, again, we had the ball a lot. So it just speaks to the defense and the ability to cause turnovers and then to get to the attackers the ball,” Walker-Weinstein said. “But Molly’s done a really good job of stepping into the, you know, the leadership role. It’s fun to watch her and Marissa’s connection, and Kelly, you know, has stepped up big time on the crease. So I’m happy.”

Marissa White scored BC’s first goal in the second half.

https://x.com/Matthew_Ferrara/status/1982487501953757596 

“Oh, that’s all my teammates setting me up,” White said. “Some of them were man-up looks. And I think we moved the ball really well and were able to find the open seams, and I was just the one in the gap finishing. But it’s all the work of all of them getting like, moving the ball and getting open.”

White also netted a goal for BC when Brown racked up a three-player disadvantage. 

https://x.com/Matthew_Ferrara/status/1982491682324263404

Penalty shooting stood out as a weakness for the Eagles, though, and with the fall season over, Walker-Weinstein wants to address its penalty shooting in practice.

https://x.com/Matthew_Ferrara/status/1982488290399011229 

“We need to be way better,” Walker-Weinstein said. “I don’t even want to know what our shooting percentage was. We haven’t practiced it a lot. So I’m okay with it, because a lot of these other things that we have been practicing improved. I think we’ll spend some time on that in November.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
From left to right: Carly Bell, Kate Taylor, Mary Kate O'Neill (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
Lacrosse Alumni, 2026 Roster Discuss Life Post-BC Lacrosse
BC ended last year with a 19-3 record. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Editor)
BC Ties Brown, Beats UConn in Fall Ball Matchups
In 13 seasons with BC, Walker-Weinstein has reached eight final fours and won two national championships. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor).
BC Lacrosse Head Coaching Position Endowed by Schiller Family, Marks First of Its Kind in Women’s Lacrosse
The last time BC missed the NCAA championship game was in 2016. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 2 BC Misses Championship for First Time Since 2016, Loses 12–11 to No. 3 Northwestern in NCAA Tournament Semifinal
Rachel Clark scored her record-breaking 103rd goal in the Eagles’ win. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 2-seed BC Reaches Final Four With 18–11 Victory Over No. 7-Seed Yale, Clark Enters Record Books
Emma LoPinto’s first-half hat trick helped cement the Eagles’ early lead. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 2 BC Pulls Out 10–7 Win Over Stony Brook to Advance in NCAA Tournament Despite Second-Half Scare
More in Sports
The Boston College women’s soccer team closed out its home schedule on Friday afternoon with a 1–0 loss to Clemson. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Closes Out Home Schedule with Loss, Eagles Fall 1–0 to Clemson
The teams combined for six second-half turnovers in the Eagles’ loss. (Paul Criado / Height Staff)
BC Keeps it Close With No. 19 Louisville, Suffers 38–24 Loss on the Road
Sage Babey scored both of BC's goals against her former team. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Sage Babey Powers BC Past Merrimack in 2–1 Win
BC finishes its season against Louisville on Sunday. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
BC Loses 3–1 to No. 9 Syracuse, Remains Winless in ACC
BC’s final game of the season is a non-conference matchup with St. Joseph’s. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
BC Fails To Convert Chances Against Notre Dame, Falls 1–0
BC’s sweep of Syracuse on Friday night was its ninth this season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Ross and Layne Dominate, BC Earns Redemption Against Syracuse 3–0
More in Spring
The Eagles have missed five of the last six postseasons with Amy Kvilhaug as head coach.(Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
Beth Krysiak Named Sixth Head Softball Coach in Program History
While BC held UNC scoreless for the first six innings, the Tar Heels eventually took the lead in the seventh inning. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 14-Seed BC Falls to No. 3-Seed UNC Despite Lights-Out Pitching from Colarusso
The last time the Eagles played Virginia this season, BC went 2–1 in the weekend series. (Callie Oxford / Heights Editor)
No. 14-seed BC Survives and Advances, Upsets No. 6-seed Virginia 12–8 in Second Round of ACC Tournament
The Eagles were scoreless for six innings before scoring the game-winning run. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Beats Notre Dame 5–4 in Extra Innings, Advances to Play Virginia in Second Round of ACC Tournament
BC finished the weekend 1–2 against California. (Sydney Amero / Heights Staff)
BC Loses Series to California, Drops to No. 14 Rank in ACC
This marks the Eagles fourth win against the River Hawks this season. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Baseball Cruises Past UMass Lowell, Marks Fourth Win Against River Hawks this Season
About the Contributor
Matthew Ferrara, Staff Writer
Matthew Ferrara is a Sports & Crosswords Staff Writer for The Heights.