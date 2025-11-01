Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Northeastern Shuts Out No. 11 BC 3–0, Sweeps Home-and-Away Series

Matthew Ferrara, Heights StaffNovember 1, 2025
BC played what is likely its last game in the historic Matthews Arena on Friday night. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)

It’s telling what a team does on the power play.

While Northeastern scored one goal on three power play chances during Friday night’s game, Boston College could not convert on any of its five opportunities. 

“Their penalty kill was good, but we didn’t have enough pace tonight,” BC men’s hockey head coach Greg Brown said. “I think the previous games we had some tempo to it, and so it felt like tonight we were kind of double-clutching, or a step slow, so we didn’t generate nearly enough tempo to get them out of position so we could get pucks to the net.”

In the first period, the Huskies (5–1–0, 3–0–0 Hockey East) killed a minute of 5-on-3 disadvantage and another minute of 5-on-4 disadvantage consecutively. And it was moments like that which led to a 3–0 shutout loss for the Eagles (2–4–1, 0–2–0). 

“I thought we did a pretty good job of taking away the looks that they wanted,” Northeastern men’s hockey head coach Jerry Keefe said. “That was a huge momentum swing for us—getting out of that five-on-three. That was really big for our team tonight.” 

Northeastern did not allow a goal in 9:02 of power-play kill shifts.

“They’re locked in right now,” Keefe said. “And when we do take a penalty, you can see the believability that, ‘Hey, we’re going to get the kill’, and then it’s going to give our team momentum.”

Huskies goalkeeper Lawton Zacher recorded 32 saves, including stopping a 1-on-1 breakaway by Dean Letourneau in the second period. 

“It felt like we had the puck, which is a good thing, but not nearly enough chances,” Brown said. And when we did create some good chances, Zacher was outstanding.”

Northeastern forward Amine Hajibi scored the Huskies first goal from behind the goal line with his team on the power play 1:43 into the second period. 

The Huskies’ other two goals both came from the top of the crease—the first from James Fisher with 6:10 to go in the second frame and the second from Giacomo Martino 4:13 into the third. 

“We tried for blocks on both of them, and it’s a risky thing—if you get the block, everyone cheers, and it looks great,” Brown said. “But if you don’t get the block, then the guy that you were going to be covering is in front, behind you. So, you know, Kostadinski, I felt like he really needed to challenge that. And he kind of lost an edge, and we didn’t get back with other people to cover up behind them.” 

BC likely played its last game at Matthews Arena—the oldest ice hockey arena in the world—as Northeastern has plans to construct a new multi-purpose athletic facility in its place. The Huskies’ final game at Matthews Arena is scheduled for Dec. 13

“It’s always been a special place,” Brown said. The history is second-to-none for arenas in Boston. So, you’re sad to see it go, but it’ll be exciting when they get the new building, too. I’m sure the huge majority of hockey people in Boston all have memories from this arena. So, you remember ‘em fondly, but sometimes when it’s time, it’s time.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall
BC last played Notre Dame in 2022, losing 44–0 in South Bend. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC and No. 12 Notre Dame Set for 27th Edition of Holy War
BC has not won eight games since Frank Spaziani's first year as head coach. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
FitzGerald: BC Doesn’t Need a New Coach. It Needs a New Culture.
BC's defense grabbed four interceptions in the 2008 win. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
17 Years of Silence: The Story of BC’s Last Holy War Win
BC has surrendered the second-most points among all Power Four teams. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: BC Suffers 38–24 Loss Against No. 19 Louisville
Sunday’s win marked the Eagles’ only conference win of the season. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
BC Knocks Off Louisville in Shootout, Caps Off Regular Season With First ACC Win of Season
Boston College women’s soccer closed out its home schedule on Friday afternoon with a 1–0 loss to Clemson. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Closes Out Home Schedule With Loss, Falls 1–0 to Clemson
More in Hockey
BC men's hockey is below .500 for the first time since Nov. 2022. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 11 BC Falls 4–1 to Northeastern, Remains Winless on Home Ice
BC is seeking its first home win this season. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Preview: No. 11 BC Seeks First Conference Win Against Unranked Northeastern
Sage Babey scored both of BC’s goals against her former team. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Sage Babey Powers BC Past Merrimack in 2–1 Win
BC sits atop the Hockey East rankings with six points. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Travels to Merrimack Following Two Straight Losses
Andre Gasseau, pictured, scored the Eagles’ first goal of the night. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 9 BC Stomped by No. 7 Denver 7–3, Suffers Fourth Straight Loss to Pioneers
BC has been eliminated by Denver in its last two playoff appearances. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Preview: No. 9 BC Looks To Break Losing Streak Against No. 7 Denver in Early-Season Test
More in Men's Hockey
Resendes and Radivojevic both earned their first collegiate points on Friday night. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 9 BC Scores Four Goals in Second Period, Wins 5–1 Over RPI
BC has not fallen to RPI since its 2-1 loss in Oct. 2016. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Preview: No. 9 BC Travels to RPI After Bounce-Back Series
Letourneau finished his freshman year with zero goals and three assists. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Letourneau’s First Collegiate Goal Secures 2–2 Tie for No. 11 BC in Road Series at No. 12 Minnesota
Louka Cloutier, pictured, tallied 18 saves in his BC debut. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 11 BC Kicks Off Doubleheader at No. 12 Minnesota With 3–1 Win
BC's last home-opener loss was in 2022 versus Quinnipiac. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
FitzGerald: “It Just Looked Like a First Game”
Quinnipiac notched three goals in the second period against the Eagles. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 13 Quinnipiac Spoils No. 6 BC's Home Opener With 4–3 Win
About the Contributor
Matthew Ferrara, Staff Writer
Matthew Ferrara is a Sports & Crosswords Staff Writer for The Heights.