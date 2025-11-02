BC’s Assets Totaled $7.7 Billion in 2025, Records Show

Following a year of heightened scrutiny of higher education institutions, Boston College reported increases in net total assets, operating revenues, and non-operating assets for fiscal year 2025 (FY25).

“Strong undergraduate demand coupled with increases in auxiliary revenues, specifically athletics and residential life, led to another successful year for the University,” the financial statement summary reads.

BC also attributed increased revenue growth for FY25, which ended May 31, to strong endowment returns. The University’s endowment reached a record-high $4.3 billion, an increase of approximately 10 percent from $3.7 billion in 2024.

In March, the University also issued $373 million in bonds, which will fund future capital projects.

The University’s total assets increased by 11.7 percent, or $800 million, reaching $7.7 billion. Liabilities also increased to $2.1 billion, up from $332 million in the previous fiscal year.

“The increase [in total assets] was largely attributable to an increase in the fair value of investments due to strong returns and the generosity of our donors, who provided contributions to the endowment,” the summary reads.

BC attributed the increase in assets to the growth in property across the University’s campuses, including the start of construction of the Catholic Religious Archives building on the Brighton campus, ongoing renovations at the former Mount Alvernia High School—which will house the new School of Social Work building and recreation facilities— and the Brookline campus.

BC’s total operating revenue grew by 6.1 percent, reaching nearly $1.2 million. According to the University’s audited financial statements, tuition and fees, residential life, dining services, athletics, and sponsored research were the largest contributors to operating expenses.

“This overall growth is primarily attributable to the strength of the University’s enrollment, which contributed to 4.4 percent growth in the tuition and fees revenue line,” the financial summary reads. “Also, contributing to the University’s increase in operating revenue was growth in auxiliary revenue of 2.5 percent attributable to increased occupancy and rates for room and board as well as increases in residential dining and catering.”

The University’s operating expenses also grew by 6.1 percent, which it attributed to rising costs in medical and retirement benefits, as well as expenses related to hosting on-campus athletic, dining, student, and alumni events.