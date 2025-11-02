Rev. Erick Berelleza, S.J., Named Inaugural Patti and Jonathan Kraft Dean of Messina College

Rev. Erick Berrelleza, S.J. was named the inaugural Patti and Jonathan Kraft Family Dean of Messina College, according to a University release.

The endowment follows a gift from Patti Kraft, a University trustee, and her husband to the Soaring Higher Campaign, which has raised $1.9 billion so far and advances the University’s priorities in financial aid, academics, and student life.

“With the Kraft gift, more funding is made available to support critical expenses like scholarship support and ongoing program development,” Berelleza said.

Messina, which welcomed its first class last year, has an enrollment of more than 200 students. While Berelleza has indicated that there are currently no plans to increase enrollment, he said his team is committed to enhancing the support provided to students and ensuring their success.

“We have made adjustments in real time to our mentorship program, how we support academic learning, and have expanded the opportunities for engagement both on the Brookline campus and with the University,” Berelleza said.

Berelleza said students’ success is a top priority and that administrators have implemented changes based on student feedback.

“We are constantly learning from our students, and I think it’s important to maintain a spirit of adaptation when something is new,” Berelleza said.

Despite the challenges that come with adaptation, Berelleza instead views change positively and is proud of the work that both faculty and students have undertaken to ensure the new college succeeds.

“Since Messina opened its doors, we have reached many milestones, as our faculty and staff respond and learn from our students and create this new school together,” Berelleza said.

As part of the initiatives aimed at supporting students and equipping them for their future endeavors after Messina, the college partnered with local employers to create a new internship program.

“Our required internship program, which connects our students to an array of organizations across Boston, enables career exploration and facilitates the connection between the value of their education and workforce possibilities,” Berelleza said.

Berrelleza, a first-generation college student himself, said he felt empowered and honored in his role to make the Messina experience as tailored and effective as possible for first-generation students.

“We know a lot more today about supporting first-generation students than we did when I was in college,” Berelleza said.

Yet, he also acknowledged that he does not speak for all students, and he said he does not aim to.

“I am cognizant that each student is unique, even with some shared identity,” Berelleza said. “What I think is essential to any first-generation-serving program is that we create belonging and demystify the college experience.”

According to Berelleza, generous members of the Boston College community, such as the Kraft family, have helped him to create a unique experience for Messina’s first two classes.

“The establishment of the Kraft Family Deanship is so important because it affirms the work we are doing at Messina College and the educational opportunity we are providing to first-generation students,” Berelleza said. “I know the mission of Messina College resonates profoundly with Patti and Jonathan Kraft, and we are grateful for their support.”