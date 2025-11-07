BC Seeks Upset Against SMU in Red Bandanna Game

Coming off a 25–10 Holy War loss to Notre Dame last Saturday, Boston College football (1–8, 0–5 Atlantic Coast) will take on Southern Methodist (6–3, 4–1) in the second matchup of its three-game homestand.

Saturday’s game will be about more than just football, as it marks the 12th annual Red Bandanna Game, honoring the life and legacy of BC graduate Welles Crowther. The Eagles will be sporting their Red Bandanna jerseys, which read “For Welles” on the back.

The Eagles will seek to salvage their disappointing season and upset the Mustangs, a budding rival for BC, in front of a home crowd hungry for a win.

This will be no small feat, though, as SMU is coming off a 26–20 overtime win over then-No. 10 Miami and will bring a high-powered offense that will test the endurance of an Eagles defense that has struggled to maintain its composure for an entire game.

Who Is BC Playing?

SMU

When Is BC Playing?

Saturday, Nov. 8, 12 p.m.

Where Is BC Playing?:

Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

How To Watch:

ACC Network

Series History:

Saturday’s game will mark the fourth meeting between the Eagles and the Mustangs, with SMU holding a 2–1 advantage through the first three contests.

Though this is the first time that BC will host SMU in Chestnut Hill, this isn’t the first time that the Mustangs have made their way to Boston. The Eagles’ sole win against SMU came in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in December 2023.

What To Expect From SMU:

Offense:

While the Mustangs and the Eagles have had drastically different seasons, their offensive abilities have revealed themselves to be similar.

Through their first nine games, BC has averaged 268.9 passing yards per game, ranking 28th in the country, and SMU has averaged 277, ranking 23rd.

Alternatively, the Eagles have managed just 92.1 rushing yards per game, while the Mustangs have averaged 111, placing both teams among the bottom 20 rushing teams in the nation.

Where SMU differs, though, is in its ability to convert redzone opportunities—particularly in its ability to do so quickly.

Throughout the season, SMU has had 11 touchdown-scoring drives that took under two minutes to complete, making it crucial that the BC defense stays alert to contain the Mustangs’ speed.

Assuming that sophomore quarterback Dylan Lonergan will enjoy similar success through the air to his SMU counterpart Kevin Jennings, both defenses should be prepared for a potential shootout between the two offenses.

The key question that remains, though, is whether the Eagles will be able to keep pace with the Mustangs for four quarters and outduel them on home turf.

Defense:

Though their offensive game plans have been similar, BC and SMU have enjoyed differing levels of success on the defensive side of the ball.

Most notably, the Mustangs have had considerable success in sacking opposing quarterbacks, with defensive tackle Terry Webb alone contributing 5.5 sacks to their 25 total, placing their pass rush among the top teams in the country.

But the Eagles have been among the worst in the nation in penetrating opposing offensive lines, recording only 13 sacks across nine games, with three of those coming against FCS Fordham in their first game of the season.

Additionally, the Mustangs have been particularly strong in the red zone, placing them in the top five in the country in preventing teams from capitalizing.

The Mustangs have been among the worst in pass defense, though, and the Eagles should capitalize on this weakness to keep themselves competitive.

Furthermore, the BC offensive line must limit its mistakes and prevent SMU from reaching Lonergan if it wishes to sustain its drives, as the Mustangs run hard in the trenches.

Outlook:

Though the BC faithful have felt frustration, anger, and disappointment this go around, Saturday will give the Eagles a chance to redeem themselves in this waning part of the season.

With the heightened emotions of the Red Bandana Game and an opportunity to win their first ACC game of the season, head coach Bill O’Brien and his squad should rely on the passing game and limit the potential for mistakes to finally earn that apparently elusive second win of the season.