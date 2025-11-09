Eagles’ Fast Break Excels in 82–53 Win Over UMass Lowell

Despite a team-leading 30 minutes of playing time, Athena Tomlinson did not seem to tire.

Assisting on four of the Eagles’ fast-break scores, Tomlinson led BC (2–1) as it outscored the River Hawks (1–1) 12–0 on the fast break on Sunday en route to an 82–53 win.

“I was just proud of the way my girls ran their lanes today,” Tomlinson said. “A lot of communication in transition, so I know that when I’m driving and going full speed, they’re always going to be there, so I know where they’re at and I’m able to hit them in transition.”

With under two minutes left in the third quarter, Tomlinson charged down the court and passed to Lily Carmody, who finished the layup.

“We definitely have a great connection,” Tomlinson said. “We’re roommates, so I always know she’s going to run her hardest for me and try as hard as she can to catch whatever pass I throw at her. So yeah, she’s my go-to on the break.”

Tomlinson was one of four Eagles to break double-digit scoring, finishing with a career-high 13 points.

“I thought that everybody played their part in today’s win, from the bench’s energy to when they got in the game,” BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said. “We have a thing that we say when they’re coming in. We say, ‘Make it better.’ And I thought the people coming in the game made it better.”

The Eagles grabbed 15 offensive rebounds in the win. Teionni McDaniel’s four offensive rebounds led the team.

“We’ve been talking a lot about getting gritty, and I think it also helps when a team plays a lot of zone,” Bernabei-McNamee said.“It kind of frees up the opportunities to get those offensive boards, and I thought we took advantage. You know, for me, I’m probably never going to be completely satisfied. I thought we could have even gotten that many more offensive boards, but I like the way we crashed.”

The Eagles scored nine second-chance points compared to Lowell’s two.

McDaniel also led all scorers with 15 points. Her lone assist—a kick-out pass on a drive to the basket—started a five-point play for BC. Erin Houpt made a corner three and then made two free throws.

“Honestly, I came off just trying to split the defense, trying to see what I could get,” McDaniel said. “Erin happened to be coming across and getting ready to set her feet in the corner. And I’d rather her take a shot that’s almost like a layup than me try to shoot over three people. So definitely want to get her the ball there, and, yeah, love the outcome.”

The corner was BC’s best 3-point shooting zone. Five different Eagles made corner threes.

“We have some really good shooters,” Bernabei-McNamee. “I think that’s one thing about our team, is they’re an unselfish group, and they’re going to find the hot hand, and they’re rooting for the hot hand.