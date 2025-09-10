Support The Heights:
BC Scores Program-Record 14 Goals Against DIII Dean College

Aidan GravinaSeptember 10, 2025
Eleven different Eagles scored in the matchup. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

Boston College men’s soccer put up a ridiculous 14 goals on 47 shots on Wednesday, while allowing zero shots and cruising to a shutout victory—against a Division III school. 

Dean College (0–3–2, 0–1–0 Great Northeast Athletic) visited Newton with a thus far winless season, including a 4–0 loss to Norwich in conference play. BC (3–3–0, 0–1–0 Atlantic Coast), meanwhile, was coming off a 2–0 conference loss to California, in which the team registered just one shot. 

The Eagles had also recorded just three goals through their first five games, suffering two shutout losses and delivering Siena its first power four win in 14 years

Suffice it to say, these were not two of the best teams in college soccer going head-to-head. 

But, as expected, the Division I school still took care of business, and in dominant 14–0 fashion. 

The Eagles jumped out to a 4–0 lead in the game’s first half hour, and in an eight-minute stretch from the 30th to 38th minutes, Johannes Hanken-Tjostheim recorded a hat trick. 

Hanken-Tjostheim’s three goals led the team in a game that saw 11 Eagles on the score sheet. Several players recorded their first BC goal in the contest, including Henry Wassarman, Ziad Abdul-Malak, and Patrick Reddy. 

Patrick Donovan made his first start in net for the Eagles, but didn’t have the opportunity to make his mark due to the Bulldogs’ inability to muster a shot. Dean managed one corner in the game, but it was cleared with ease as the ball barely left the ground and found the legs of a BC defender. 

The game showed drastic improvement on last season’s 5–1 win against Suffolk, another DIII school. In that game, the Eagles needed two penalties to jump out to a 3–1 lead and spent 18 minutes deadlocked at 1–1. 

BC entered halftime having taken 23 shots and boasting an 8–0 lead, which tied the program record for goals scored. The second half was much of the same story, as Wassarman scored the record-breaking ninth goal at the 68:56 mark, and Bryan Toro extended the lead to 10 heading into the game’s final 15 minutes. 

Even with the game far out of reach, BC kept firing, scoring four more times, including Ask Ekeland’s second goal of the season at the 86:06 mark and Dylan Mafong’s strike with just 36 seconds left in the contest. 

About the Contributor
Aidan Gravina
Aidan Gravina, Deputy Managing Editor
Aidan Gravina (he/him) is the Deputy Managing Editor for The Heights. In 2024, he served as a Copy Editor. He is from Hooksett, N.H. You can contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @AidanGravina.