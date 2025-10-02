Support The Heights:
Preview: No. 6 BC Opens Season Versus No. 13 Quinnipiac

Aidan HarringtonOctober 2, 2025
BC finished the 2024-2025 season 27–8–2. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

Boston College men’s hockey kicks off its season this Friday at home against No. 13 Quinnipiac. And after a disappointing finish to last season, No. 6 BC looks to start the 2025–26 campaign off strong. 

Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, and Jacob Fowler all moved on to the NHL after last season, causing fans to wonder how the Eagles will come out of the gate. Quinnipiac, which ended last season with a 4-1 loss to UConn in the Frozen Four quarterfinals, hopes to make BC’s first regular-season game without those stars as difficult as possible.

Who is BC Playing?

No. 13 Quinnipiac

When is BC Playing?

Friday, Oct. 3,  at 7:00 p.m.

Where is BC Playing?

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

How to Watch:

ESPN+

What to Expect from Quinnipiac:

Entering its season opener ranked No. 13 in the country, ECAC-powerhouse Quinnipiac hopes to defend its five consecutive division titles. 

The Bobcats retained four of their top five scorers, most notably Jeremy Wilmer—40 points in 38 games—and Mason Marcellus—38 points in 38 games. Bruins prospect Chris Pelosi also looks to step into a bigger role in 2025 following his breakout freshman campaign. 

A familiar face also returns to the Heights, as former BC defenseman Charlie Leddy will skate at Conte, only this time in the Quinnipiac yellow and blue. Leddy recorded one goal and eleven assists in 2024–25 while maintaining a solid defensive presence for the Bobcats. 

Quinnipiac looks to continue the consistency it showed last season, particularly on special teams. They posted a 29.3 percent power-play success rate and an 87.7 percent penalty-kill success rate, ranking 2nd and 3rd in the NCAA, respectively.

If they can maintain their special teams prowess and scoring consistency, the Bobcats promise to be dangerous, not only on Friday night but all season.

Outlook:

One key for BC going into Friday should be to prevent Quinnipiac from dominating on special teams. If the Eagles can’t find a solution for the penalty kill, that’ll prove problematic and shift momentum to Quinnipiac. 

The Bobcats also have a well-rounded bottom six and plenty of forward depth. They like to settle into their structure early, stay tight on defense, and cycle the puck in a way that often frustrates opponents. 

That said, BC can avoid falling into its trap of fundamental hockey by forcing turnovers early, staying aggressive on the forecheck, and maximizing chances in the transition game. 

If BC can come out with high intensity, Quinnipiac’s game plan goes out the window, and it’ll have to play more to BC’s style of hockey. 

Expect Quinnipiac to play for a low-scoring, defensive battle ending in a one-goal win or tie, and BC to aim for the opposite: a high-powered, fast-paced, offensive game better suited to its elite skaters and scoring talent.

