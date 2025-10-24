Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Preview: BC Looks To Avoid Seventh Straight Loss Against No. 19 Louisville

Zach LaTourOctober 24, 2025
BC dropped last year’s matchup to Lousville 31-27. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

After a rout from New England rival UConn last Saturday, Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien and the Eagles find themselves looking to upset a red-hot No. 19 Louisville in Kentucky on Saturday. 

The Eagles struggled mightily against UConn, falling 38–23 even when the odds favored the Eagles by 1.5 points. The offense looked mediocre, with Grayson James starting over Dylan Lonergan for the first time this season. Meanwhile, BC’s defensive struggles continued, allowing UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano to pass for more than 350 yards and four touchdowns. 

While the Eagles undoubtedly need a reset, there is no rest for the weary, as the Cardinals ride into Saturday’s game after upsetting then-No. 2 Miami last Friday. 

BC is yet to win a conference game, and with two impending ranked matchups on the Eagles’ slate, that goal is looking harder to achieve. 

Who Is BC Playing?

Louisville 

When Is BC Playing?

Saturday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. 

Where Is BC Playing?

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

Where To Watch:

ACC Network

Series History:

BC lost its last matchup against Louisville 31–27 after getting ahead 27–10 but collapsing in the second half. This will be the 18th matchup between the two programs, with Louisville leading the series 10–7.

What To Expect:

Offense

Louisville entered 2025 with fifth-year transfer QB Miller Moss, following the trend of Jack Plummer and Tyler Shough. Louisville’s offense only ranks one spot ahead of BC in ACC rankings in yards per game, but boasts the sixth-best points per game in the conference, averaging 34.

Louisville runs a primarily pass-based offense, led by future NFL draft pick Chris Bell. 

Bell is in the top three in the ACC in receiving yards per game and is tied for the most touchdown receptions in the conference with six. The battered Eagles’ secondary will need to do everything to contain Bell, or this matchup will be another long game for BC. 

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Louisville’s ground game is almost as impressive as its passing game. 

While the Cardinals do prefer to attack through the air, sophomore running back Issac Brown is averaging over seven yards per carry this season. With O’Brien announcing that Daveon Crouch will not return this season, Brown is set up perfectly for another big game on Saturday. 

Defense

Louisville’s defense has been nothing short of dominant and may be the best one BC has encountered so far this season. 

In all of the NCAA, Louisville ranks 10th in yards allowed per game—its defense gives up just 274 yards per game, which is the best mark in the ACC. The Cardinals also rank sixth in points per game. 

If that is not convincing enough, this is the unit that recently held Carson Beck and his Miami offense to a meager 21 points. 

Junior defensive lineman Clev Lubin leads the defense, ranking third on the team in tackles with 27 and a team-leading four sacks. Lubin and the Cardinals’ defensive front have been stifling opposing offenses. 

Louisville’s secondary also presents a challenge for BC. Safety Antonio Watts has three interceptions this season, good for second in the ACC. The unit as a whole is the best ACC secondary in passing yards allowed per game, averaging 170. BC wide receivers will be hard-pressed to find gaps in a zone or separation from their man, and the Eagles may have to lean on their run game for the second week in a row. 

Outlook

Louisville is just a better team than BC. They have a talent advantage on both offense and defense, and head coach Jeff Brohm has enjoyed much more NCAA success at Louisville than O’Brien has at BC. 

For BC to upset the Cardinals in Louisville, they will need to pressure Moss, something the Eagles have struggled with all season. Moreover, whichever quarterback starts for BC must find the poise and precision that Lonergan showed at the beginning of the season. 

If BC continues to make the same mistakes—fails to get pressure on the QB and trods out the same tired offense—there is no reason to believe this will be anything short of another blowout.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
BC travels to Syracuse in game two of its series versus the Orange. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Syracuse Tops BC 3–2 in Five Set Battle
BC extended its win streak versus the Wildcats to 14 games. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
BC Breaks Winless Streak With 8–2 Win in MS Awareness Game
BC has won by sweep eight times and has been swept four times this season. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Sweeps and Gets Swept, Splits Weekend Games With Duke and No. 21 UNC
This was BC's first win since Sep. 7 when it defeated UMass. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Defeats Syracuse 1-0, Eagles Earn First their ACC Win
The losing streak is the Eagles’ longest since 2015. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Notebook: BC Football Falls 38–23 to UConn, Extending Losing Streak to Six
Hanken Tjostheim scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season in BC’s loss. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
BC Falls to SMU 3–2 in Conference Clash
More in Football
BC rushed for a season-high 191 yards. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Eagles Fall to UConn 38–23 in Grayson James’ First Start of the Season
BC's only win this season came against an FCS opponent. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Hoping To End Slide As UConn Comes to Town
BC has averaged 15 points in its four ACC games. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Gives Up 17 Unanswered First-Half Points, Loses to Clemson 41–10 for Fifth Straight Defeat
BC football is seeking its first win over Clemson since 2010. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Hopes To Snap Four-Game Losing Streak in Home Matchup Against Clemson
Lonergan threw for 89 yards and no touchdowns in Saturday's loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
What Happened to the Eagles’ Air Attack?
Pitt's 48 points were the most BC has given up since its loss to Louisville in 2023. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Rushing is Still an Issue for BC, and Injuries Made it Worse.
More in Sports
BC has been eliminated by Denver in its last two playoff appearances. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Preview: No. 9 BC Looks To Break Losing Streak Against No. 7 Denver in Early-Season Test
From left to right: Carly Bell, Kate Taylor, Mary Kate O'Neill (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
Lacrosse Alumni, 2026 Roster Discuss Life Post-BC Lacrosse
BC ended last year with a 19-3 record. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Editor)
BC Ties Brown, Beats UConn in Fall Ball Matchups
The court will be unveiled for the beginning of the 2025–26 men’s and women’s basketball seasons. (Owen Bienen / Heights Editor)
Conte Forum Basketball Court Renamed to Edgerley Family Court
The last time the teams met was in 2015, when BC dominated Cornell with a 12–1 total score over two games. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Falls 3–0 Against No. 5 Cornell
Resendes and Radivojevic both earned their first collegiate points on Friday night. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 9 BC Scores Four Goals in Second Period, Wins 5–1 Over RPI
About the Contributor
Zach LaTour
Zach LaTour, Copy Editor
Zach LaTour is a Copy Editor for The Heights. He is from Newtown Square, PA. You can follow him on Twitter @ZLatour26767 and contact him at [email protected]