The Heights

Categories:

Preview: No. 11 BC Seeks First Conference Win Against Unranked Northeastern

Laney Halsey, Heights StaffOctober 30, 2025
BC is seeking its first home win this season. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

It’s a battle of Boston powerhouses, and Boston College men’s hockey wants redemption. 

Last season, in the Hockey East Quarterfinals, top-seeded BC suffered a 3–1 upset at the hands of No. 9 Northeastern. 

Now, No. 11 BC (2–2–1) has plenty to prove. The Eagles are still searching for their first home victory, having gone 0–2 in Conte Forum so far, and they’re determined to avenge last year’s heartbreak with their first conference victory of the season. 

All that’s standing in their way is an unranked Northeastern squad (3–1, 1–0 Hockey East).

Who is BC playing?

Northeastern

When is BC Playing?

Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Where is BC Playing?

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

How to Watch?

ESPN+

What to expect from Northeastern:

The Huskies will make the short trip down the road after an unexpected 1–0 win on Saturday against Denver, the same team that defeated the Eagles the day before. The game marked Northeastern’s second win over a ranked opponent this season. 

Junior goalie Lawton Zacher is one to watch this weekend. His 35-save shutout last week earned him Hockey East Goaltender of the Week. With him in the net and the defensive-minded Northeastern fleet on the ice, the Eagles will have to push their offensive line if they hope to find the back of the net. 

Sophomore forward Joe Connor leads the pack with three goals this season, followed close behind by Dylan Hryckowian and Giacomo Martino at two apiece. 

The Huskies are also showing some promising new talent. Freshman forward Amine Hajibi landed his first career goal against Denver, which happened to be the much-needed game-winning shot.

What to expect from BC:

Following its loss to the Pioneers, BC is looking to bounce back. 

The BC crew is on the younger side this season, with seven new players still learning how to mesh and adapt to the fast-paced nature of collegiate hockey. 

Freshman goaltender Louka Cloutier struggled in the second period against Denver, letting in three goals. In the four games he has played, Cloutier has surrendered 10 points to his opponents. 

But much of the Denver matchup was outside of Cloutier’s control. A major factor in the loss was the defensive line’s inability to find consistency, leaving Cloutier vulnerable and the team scrambling to recover. 

Outlook: 

The conference rivals will face off two times this weekend, marking another chapter in their contentious history. The teams have been battling since Feb. 4, 1933, with BC holding the all-time series lead at 171–60–17.   

BC’s young group will look to prove they can rise to the rivalry’s intensity, while Northeastern’s veterans look to keep their dominance going.

