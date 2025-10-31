Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Montserrat and Messina College Students Required To Enter Raffle for Notre Dame Tickets, Unlike Other Students

Carina MurphyOctober 31, 2025
(Chris Ticas / Heights Archives)
Montserrat and Messina College students must enter a raffle in order to get Notre Dame tickets, instead of receiving access through the Gold Pass.

As Boston College prepares for Saturday’s long-awaited face-off against Notre Dame, students are gearing up for a weekend of tailgating, tradition, and maroon and gold. 

But for Montserrat and Messina College students, preparing to participate in gameday looks a little different. 

Earlier this month, the Montserrat Office—BC’s program supporting students with the highest level of financial need—sent an email detailing a raffle process to obtain a ticket for Saturday’s game. Although each Montserrat and Messina college student was issued a free gold pass earlier in the semester, it does not provide a ticket to Saturday’s game. 

“Due to limited ticket availability, access to the Notre Dame game on November 1, 2025 will be determined through a raffle,” the email reads. “Gold Passes distributed at the beginning of the semester do not include admission to this game.” 

Gold passes held by non-Montserrat students typically grant access to all regular-season sports games. While the pass itself does not guarantee access to games, it provides the opportunity to enter on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the BC Athletics’ website

Games classified as “high demand”—like the men’s hockey game against Boston University—require students to have attended a minimum number of prior games to receive a ticket. The Nov. 1 Notre Dame game was not designated as “high demand.”

Montserrat serves more than 2,000 students—roughly 15 percent of the undergraduate population— providing financial, community, and academic support, along with access to social events on campus.

Matias Fuentes, a Montserrat student and MCAS ’28, said that while the decision to hold a raffle is logical, communication on behalf of Montserrat and the University could have been clearer.

“I think it makes sense for a big game like this to not guarantee access, just because they’ll actually sell tickets,” he said. “But I do think that if they distribute the gold pass, they should at least make it clear that it won’t cover every game, and that some games you won’t get access.”

Ramiro Tovar, a Montserrat student and MCAS ’28, echoed that sentiment, adding that the raffle results were announced during the same week as the game, making it difficult for students to plan ahead. 

“The email said ‘If you wanted a ticket to go to the office,’ so I guess it kind of only gives you a limited time,” Tovar said. “Maybe you’re busy or have prior commitments.” 

Messina College students also received the raffle email. 

Given the significance of the game, Haybi Garcia, Messina College ’26, said that providing more context to students surrounding the importance of popular campus events could help strengthen the relationship between Messina students and the rest of the community. 

“If we had more information about those school events or campus culture, students will be at least aware of what is happening and occurring, and maybe spark something that, ‘Oh yeah, I want to attend or I want to try,’” Garcia said. 

While students acknowledge the difficulties surrounding implementing the raffle system, the majority of opportunities the Montserrat program provides to students are beneficial, according to Fuentes. 

“I think in general, Montserrat is really, really good,” said Fuentes. “They provide so many things.”

Moving forward, Garcia said increased University support for Montserrat would help provide a wider scope of resources. 

“That will also need a lot of support from BC itself towards the program in order for the program to succeed, because the program can be reaching out, the program can be writing out the grants, the program can be writing the statistics down,” said Garcia. “The problem is that we’re not statistics—we’re students, and we don’t want to be another number, so it will be easier to give the opportunity for students who actually want to attend events and be part of the culture.”

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
(Ashi Jindal / Heights Editor)
Laura Steinberg Set To Step Down After Six Years as Inaugural Director of Schiller Institute
(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
UGBC Passes Statement Condemning ICE as Limited Initiative, Prepares Resources for International Students
(Riley Del Sesto / Heights Editor)
College Republicans of America Cuts Ties With BC Chapter After Group Disavows Speaker’s Remarks
(Steve Mooney / Heights Archives)
Man Trespassed After Shouting Racial Slur Near Black Students Outside St. Mary’s Hall
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)
He Predicted the Russia-Ukraine War Years in Advance. Now He Warns NATO Could Collapse.
Courtesy of Susan Richards
Boisi Center Director Rev. Mark Massa, S.J. To Step Down After Nine Years
More in On Campus
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)
BC Republicans Denounce Controversial Speaker’s Remarks
(Nicole Vagra / Heights Archives)
BC Republicans Under Investigation After Unapproved Speaker’s Inflammatory Remarks Spark Outrage
Jack Neuhauser died on Sept. 30 at the age of 82.
“A Happy Warrior”: Remembering John J. “Jack” Neuhauser
(Nikita Osadchiy / Heights Editor)
UGBC Releases Statement Affirming Support for Immigrants, International Students
(Eylul Oktay / Heights Staff)
Students Discuss Self-Censorship on Campus at Dialogue Event
(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
“They Will Kill You”: BC Republicans Speaker Urges Audience To Be Willing To Die for Conservative Beliefs
About the Contributor
Carina Murphy
Carina Murphy, Associate News Editor
Carina Murphy (she/her) is the Associate News Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Editorial Assistant. She is from Lexington, Mass. You can contact her at [email protected]