Notebook: BC Battles Hard in 25–10 Holy War Loss to No. 12 Notre Dame

The Holy War returned to Chestnut Hill for the first time since 2020 on Saturday, and with it came a storied 50-year history between the two squads.

Although historically dominated by the Irish, with the previous 10 matchups resulting in the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl heading back to South Bend, the Eagles sought to rewrite the narrative surrounding both this rivalry and their season.

While then-No. 12 Notre Dame eventually proved triumphant over BC with a 25–10 victory, hard-nosed efforts on both sides of the ball and timely mistakes from the Irish kept the Eagles competitive for much of the matchup.

Here are some observations from BC’s loss against Notre Dame:

Penalties and Picks Aplenty

Amid the quarterback carousel that has characterized the BC locker room throughout the season, head coach Bill O’Brien opted to start redshirt sophomore Dylan Lonergan, who had seen his job taken by senior Grayson James over the past two games.

Lonergan would get the hook early in his return to commanding the Eagle offense, with a costly—albeit unlucky—interception which fell into the hands of Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson in the second quarter.

While this directly caused O’Brien to swap Lonergan for James, the sophomore’s erratic throws had given the Irish defense many opportunities earlier in the game to take the ball the other way.

Though James enjoyed greater success as field general, inaccuracy similarly haunted his outing, as he battled through injury to lead the Eagles on two drives that resulted in points over the second and third quarters.

With a red-zone interception in the third quarter during the Eagles’ 11-minute opening drive, the Eagles’ momentum instantly vanished, and, though only facing an eight-point deficit, the hopes of the BC faithful had all but gone with it.

It was a 94-yard rushing touchdown by Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love on the very next play that ultimately put the game out of reach, cementing BC’s 25–10 loss.

In addition to the momentum-stiffling impacts of Lonergan and James’ miscues, penalties proved to be a decisive factor for both squads.

BC’s nine total penalties, which together accounted for 80 yards lost, were at times entirely momentum-shifting and stifled the Eagles’ advances into Irish territory.

Though Notre Dame had similar issues with seven penalties of its own throughout the game, which at times sustained BC’s offensive drives, its undoubtedly higher talent level across all three phases of the game gave them greater leeway than the Eagles.

Ultimately, BC’s blunders on both sides of the ball were pivotal to its defeat in this most recent iteration of its long rivalry with the Irish, proving that even the flight of an Eagle can be phased by the fog of war.

Defensive Drainage

In a trend that has plagued BC in its generally disappointing season thus far, the Eagles’ defense began the game with a strong showing, and by the fourth quarter, had seemingly completely expended their effort.

For though the Irish had some success in moving the football, the Eagles kept Notre Dame off the board for the entire first quarter, marking only the second time this season that the Irish had been held scoreless in the opening frame.

Even through the first half, Notre Dame was only able to muster 12 points, its second-lowest first-half point total this season, and BC found itself with only a five-point deficit heading into halftime.

While the low scoring by the Irish was also due to a poor kicking performance, in which three separate Notre Dame kickers missed their opportunities, the Eagles still had an impressive and efficient performance in containing one of the top offenses in the country.

It was a tale of two halves, though, as blown coverages and poor run defense eventually enabled the Irish to showcase their offensive prowess.

Though they only possessed the ball for 9:33 in the second half, the Fighting Irish were able to score another 13 points across the third and fourth quarters in an efficient dissection of the BC defense.

The Eagles’ defense was unable to weather the formidable Irish onslaught, and the walls came tumbling down.