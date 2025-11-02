Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Notebook: BC Battles Hard in 25–10 Holy War Loss to No. 12 Notre Dame

David Peregosky, Heights StaffNovember 2, 2025
BC held its opponent scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)

The Holy War returned to Chestnut Hill for the first time since 2020 on Saturday, and with it came a storied 50-year history between the two squads. 

Although historically dominated by the Irish, with the previous 10 matchups resulting in the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl heading back to South Bend, the Eagles sought to rewrite the narrative surrounding both this rivalry and their season.

While then-No. 12 Notre Dame eventually proved triumphant over BC with a 25–10 victory, hard-nosed efforts on both sides of the ball and timely mistakes from the Irish kept the Eagles competitive for much of the matchup.

Here are some observations from BC’s loss against Notre Dame:

Penalties and Picks Aplenty

Amid the quarterback carousel that has characterized the BC locker room throughout the season, head coach Bill O’Brien opted to start redshirt sophomore Dylan Lonergan, who had seen his job taken by senior Grayson James over the past two games. 

Lonergan would get the hook early in his return to commanding the Eagle offense, with a costly—albeit unlucky—interception which fell into the hands of Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson in the second quarter.

While this directly caused O’Brien to swap Lonergan for James, the sophomore’s erratic throws had given the Irish defense many opportunities earlier in the game to take the ball the other way.

Though James enjoyed greater success as field general, inaccuracy similarly haunted his outing, as he battled through injury to lead the Eagles on two drives that resulted in points over the second and third quarters.

With a red-zone interception in the third quarter during the Eagles’ 11-minute opening drive, the Eagles’ momentum instantly vanished, and, though only facing an eight-point deficit, the hopes of the BC faithful had all but gone with it. 

It was a 94-yard rushing touchdown by Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love on the very next play that ultimately put the game out of reach, cementing BC’s 25–10 loss.

In addition to the momentum-stiffling impacts of Lonergan and James’ miscues, penalties proved to be a decisive factor for both squads.

BC’s nine total penalties, which together accounted for 80 yards lost, were at times entirely momentum-shifting and stifled the Eagles’ advances into Irish territory.

Though Notre Dame had similar issues with seven penalties of its own throughout the game, which at times sustained BC’s offensive drives, its undoubtedly higher talent level across all three phases of the game gave them greater leeway than the Eagles.

Ultimately, BC’s blunders on both sides of the ball were pivotal to its defeat in this most recent iteration of its long rivalry with the Irish, proving that even the flight of an Eagle can be phased by the fog of war. 

Defensive Drainage 

In a trend that has plagued BC in its generally disappointing season thus far, the Eagles’ defense began the game with a strong showing, and by the fourth quarter, had seemingly completely expended their effort.

For though the Irish had some success in moving the football, the Eagles kept Notre Dame off the board for the entire first quarter, marking only the second time this season that the Irish had been held scoreless in the opening frame. 

Even through the first half, Notre Dame was only able to muster 12 points, its second-lowest first-half point total this season, and BC found itself with only a five-point deficit heading into halftime.

While the low scoring by the Irish was also due to a poor kicking performance, in which three separate Notre Dame kickers missed their opportunities, the Eagles still had an impressive and efficient performance in containing one of the top offenses in the country.

It was a tale of two halves, though, as blown coverages and poor run defense eventually enabled the Irish to showcase their offensive prowess.

Though they only possessed the ball for 9:33 in the second half, the Fighting Irish were able to score another 13 points across the third and fourth quarters in an efficient dissection of the BC defense. 

The Eagles’ defense was unable to weather the formidable Irish onslaught, and the walls came tumbling down.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Column
BC has not won eight games since Frank Spaziani's first year as head coach. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
FitzGerald: BC Doesn’t Need a New Coach. It Needs a New Culture.
Notre Dame has averaged 45 points in its last four wins over BC. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
Stefanoudakis: The Anatomy of the Rivalry
BC has surrendered the second-most points among all Power Four teams. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: BC Suffers 38–24 Loss Against No. 19 Louisville
The losing streak is the Eagles’ longest since 2015. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Notebook: BC Football Falls 38–23 to UConn, Extending Losing Streak to Six
BC's last home-opener loss was in 2022 versus Quinnipiac. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
FitzGerald: “It Just Looked Like a First Game”
Pitt's 48 points were the most BC has given up since its loss to Louisville in 2023. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Rushing is Still an Issue for BC, and Injuries Made it Worse.
More in Fall
Ross finished with 23 kills versus Florida State. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Swept in Weekend Games at FSU and Miami
BC begins the ACC tournament with a matchup versus Stanford. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Takes Last Home Matchup Against Saint Joseph’s 2–1
The loss marked its eighth straight against the Fighting Irish, dating back to 2008. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
BC Loses Eighth Straight Holy War Matchup, Falls to No. 12 Notre Dame 25–10
BC likely played its last game in the historic Matthews Arena on Friday night. (Anatoly Guz)
Northeastern Shuts Out No. 11 BC 3–0, Sweeps Home-and-Away Series
BC last played Notre Dame in 2022, losing 44–0 in South Bend. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC and No. 12 Notre Dame Set for 27th Edition of Holy War
BC ended the season with one conference win. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 7 Virginia Knocks BC Out of ACC Tournament 2–0
More in Football
BC's defense grabbed four interceptions in the 2008 win. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
17 Years of Silence: The Story of BC’s Last Holy War Win
The teams combined for six second-half turnovers in the Eagles’ loss. (Paul Criado / Height Staff)
BC Keeps It Close With No. 19 Louisville, Suffers 38–24 Loss on the Road
BC dropped last year's matchup to Louisville 31-27. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Looks To Avoid Seventh Straight Loss Against No. 19 Louisville
BC rushed for a season-high 191 yards. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Eagles Fall to UConn 38–23 in Grayson James’ First Start of the Season
BC's only win this season came against an FCS opponent. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Hoping To End Slide As UConn Comes to Town
BC has averaged 15 points in its four ACC games. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Gives Up 17 Unanswered First-Half Points, Loses to Clemson 41–10 for Fifth Straight Defeat