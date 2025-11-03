Noah Snyder Earns National Recognition as Fellow of the Geological Society of America

Noah Snyder, chair of the department of earth and environmental sciences, was named a fellow of the Geological Society of America (GSA)—a distinction that recognizes scientists who have made contributions to the profession through research, publications, teaching, and leadership.

“It’s nice when you feel woven into a community like that that really is a national community of scholars,” Snyder said. “It’s gratifying to be recognized.”

Snyder, a member of the GSA since 1993, was officially recognized at the GSA annual meeting in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 20. He was nominated by Frank Magilligan, a professor of geography at Dartmouth and longtime friend and mentor.

“These meetings, in general, when you’ve been doing this for decades, are great opportunities to share your science and to learn what’s going on, but they’re also just awesome reunions,” Snyder said.

As an expert in geoscience—specifically rivers and humanity’s effects on them-Snyder has experience both in the field and in the classroom. While research is often what gains recognition in the scientific community, Snyder noted the value of working with students at Boston College.

“I think of my research mission and my teaching mission as being directly connected and really synergistic,” he said. “Something that the GSA does really nicely is they also try to have some weight to the work you do as a teacher and the work that you do in service to the community.”

Ethan Baxter, a professor of earth and environmental sciences, highlighted Snyder’s impacts on the department, particularly his role in establishing the environmental studies major program in 2014.

“The strength of this program is that it is not a single department, but rather a collaborative learning experience that brings together faculty from numerous departments on campus,” Baxter wrote in a statement to The Heights.

Beyond Snyder’s contributions to both BC and the broader field, Baxter noted that his leadership, care, and collaboration with which he engages colleagues and students has solidified him as a leading voice in the field.

“Noah’s leadership and vision made this possible,” Baxter wrote. “His voice continues to stand out in discussions about the future of science at BC, especially around cross-cutting themes such as climate change and environmental stewardship.”

Snyder highlighted the BC earth and environmental studies department’s range of resources available to those wishing to become involved in environmental science, including working with cutting-edge technology, hands-on field work, or with environmental experts.

“There’s lots of opportunities in our department to get involved in classes and then from there involved in research with professors,” he said. “And certainly we’re always looking for undergraduates who are excited about earth and environmental science and wanting to get involved.”

Snyder said he has known he wanted to become a river scientist since he was 10 years old. But even for those who do not work in the field, understanding the implications of environmental issues is crucial because they extend to economy, policy, and everyday life.

“As much as some people in places of power in our country might like to think we can avoid these problems, they’re not going away,” he said.