Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

BC Suffers Last Minute Loss Against No. 8 UConn

Grace SheehanNovember 8, 2025
Just as it seemed like Boston College Women’s Hockey was on its way to tie a second game in a row, a slapshot made its way past Grace Campbell. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)

Just as it seemed likely that Boston College women’s hockey was on its way to tie a second game in a row, a slapshot made its way past Grace Campbell, spoiling BC’s hopes of defeating its conference rival. 

Coming off of a disappointing weekend in Vermont, the Eagles (4–6–1, 3–2–1 Hockey East) returned to Conte, looking to defeat Hockey East rivals UConn (8–2–1, 3–0–0 Hockey East). 

After a strong first period, however, BC deflated and ultimately lost 3–1. 

BC’s defense kept UConn scoreless in the first period, relying heavily on its special teams. The Huskies had four power play opportunities, but the Eagles shut down all of them.

“I thought our PK was fantastic,” BC head coach Katie Crowley said. And, you know, it’s tough to start the game off with a penalty kill, but I thought they did a great job.” 

BC’s offense also found success in the first period, as Maxim Tremblay skated around the defense and snuck the puck out of goalkeeper Tia Chan’s reach for Tremblay’s third goal of the season. 

Sammi Davis and Ava Thomas were credited with the assists on BC’s first, and only, goal of the game. Thomas was named the October Hockey East Player of the Month. 

BC maintained its momentum throughout the first period, firing 11 shots on goal to UConn’s three. But the Eagles’ defense broke down in the second period, and UConn took advantage of those vulnerabilities. 

“I thought once they scored that first goal, we deflated a little bit,” Crowley said. “And that, I think, is from being young. Honestly, you got to go through these ups and downs.”

Claire Murdoch tied up the game halfway through the second period when Megan Woodworth intercepted the puck and dished it to Claire Murdoch, who shot it past Campbell. 

BC ended the game with 32 shots on goal to UConn’s 16. But thanks to Chan’s performance in goal, BC’s shots on goal were not indicative of the game’s outcome. 

The rest of the second period was a matchup between two strong defenses, which were unable to capitalize on any power plays or scoring opportunities. That continued into the third period, until misfortune struck for BC. 

With 3:31 left in the game, Sadie Hotles, assisted by Meghane Duchesne-Chalifoux, got past the Eagles’ defense for a goal to make it 2–1. BC took Campbell out to try to even things out, but that led to an empty-netter that extended the gap to two goals. 

“This is going to be another battle tomorrow, where you have to be clear-minded and ready physically,” Crowley said. “We’ve really got to turn it on tomorrow, and then it’s about finding ways to score on our opportunities against a team like this. So we just got to find a way to bury the pucks.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Hockey
The Eagles are still winless in Conte Forum this season. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 18 BC Snaps Three-Game Skid With 2–1 Win over Vermont
BC has six players on its roster that were drafted by the Boston Bruins. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Vergura: BC’s Future Bruins
BC split the weekend series against Vermont. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Weekend Recap: BC Women’s Hockey
BC likely played its last game in the historic Matthews Arena on Friday night. (Anatoly Guz)
Northeastern Shuts Out No. 11 BC 3–0, Sweeps Home-and-Away Series
BC men’s hockey is below .500 for the first time since November 2022. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 11 BC Falls 4–1 to Northeastern, Remains Winless on Home Ice
BC is seeking its first home win this season. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Preview: No. 11 BC Seeks First Conference Win Against Unranked Northeastern
More in Sports
Saturday’s game will mark the fourth meeting between the Eagles and the Mustangs, with SMU holding a 2–1 advantage through the first three contests. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Seeks Upset Against SMU in Red Bandanna Game
Donald Hand Jr., pictured, score 18 points and secured eight rebounds in the Eagles' first win of the season. (Yamari Santillan-Guzman / Heights Staff)
Eagles Overcome Slow Start, Blow Out Citadel To Earn First Win of Season
Lily Carmody, pictured, scored a team-high 21 points in the win. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Eagles Catch Late Fire, Defeat UNH 69-57
BC's loss to Stanford is its fifth consecutive first-round loss in the ACC tournament. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Fireworks in Palo Alto as Eagles Fall in Six Goal Thriller
Donald Hand Jr., pictured, scored 20 points in the loss. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Shoots 50 Percent From Free-Throw Line, Falls in Overtime Thriller To Open Season 0–1
Free throws were an issue for BC, as they shot 11 of 20 from the charity stripe. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
Buzzer Beater Spoils Season Opener, Eagles Fall to Holy Cross
More in Women's Hockey
Sage Babey scored both of BC’s goals against her former team. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Sage Babey Powers BC Past Merrimack in 2–1 Win
BC sits atop the Hockey East rankings with six points. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Travels to Merrimack Following Two Straight Losses
The last time the teams met was in 2015, when BC dominated Cornell with a 12–1 total score over two games. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 5 Cornell Sweeps BC in Weekend Series
Ava Thomas secured six points through two games this weekend. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Closes Weekend Undefeated With 5–1 Win Over Providence
Grace Campbell put up 40 saves in the Eagles’ win. (Kally Murdough / Heights Staff)
BC Secures 4–2 Win in First Conference Matchup of the Season
The matchup marked the Eagles’ first win of the season after back-to-back losses against No. 3 Minnesota. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC's Offense Dominates in 4-1 Victory Over Saint Anselm