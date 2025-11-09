Kings of Leon’s ‘EP #2’ is Short But Sweet

★★★★☆

EP #2 is Kings of Leon having fun. The EP features just four songs, wildly different in tone and sound, yet remains cohesive due to the consistent raw vocals and techno backings throughout.

Kings of Leon, known for indie tracks such as “Sex on Fire” and “Pyro,” have returned with another successful drop, this time on its own terms. EP #2 is the band’s first self-produced release through its new label, LoveTap Records. Fans expected a very free and honest project, and though it’s only 15 minutes long, EP #2 did not disappoint.

A band with humble beginnings, Kings of Leon has experienced a monumental musical arc.

Its first EP, Holy Roller Novacaine, was released in 2003 and saw massive success in the UK. Since then, the band has released nine studio albums and risen to massive fame worldwide. The band now boasts four Grammys, including Record of the Year for “Use Somebody” in 2010.

The band has not released an EP since its debut in 2003. Fans should be excited about the freedom of expression the band has found through the unfamiliar format. Kings of Leon’s sound evolved from bluegrass-influenced garage rock to world-famous indie tracks. EP #2 is a return to the free-flowing spirit of the band’s early days, without abandoning the more rock-inspired artistry fans have come to appreciate.

The first song, “All The Little Sheep,” is classic alternative rock. Strong electric guitar power chords unite with raw vocals for a Cake-esque sound. With lyrics criticizing the modern “grindset” followed by a fitting chorus, this song could easily be 10 Things I Hate About You’s Kat Stratford’s new anthem.

“Here come marchin’ to the beat / Little sheep,” sings lead Caleb Followill.

The next song, “To Space,” is entirely different. More reminiscent of a folksy Bruce Springsteen, this track is led by vocals and a strong drum beat as opposed to power chords. Similar to “Born in the U.S.A.,” the track sounds upbeat but features more serious lyrics. While ambiguous, the lyrics seem to have a political lean.

“Follow the leader, blind in faith / His head is pointed the right way,” repeats Followill in the chorus.

The song also features a long instrumental segment that feels like listening to a jam sesh. This is the free and personal touch fans hoped for with the band’s first self-produced music.

“Pit To The Rind” is also unique. The song is much slower and more somber than other tracks on the album. Vocals and techno instrumentals again propel the song. This is the only track on the EP that features more polished vocals, often splitting into simple harmonies. The song also begins to feature a full drum kit, which is expounded on in the next track.

“The Wolf” is the fourth and final song of the EP. This track allows the drums to shine, featuring a full kit throughout the song.

“The wolf is in the kitchen / He’s eating off the platter,” sings Followill.

The lyrics may very well be gibberish, but fans may hear a political lean in “The Wolf” as well. This becomes even more true with the album’s ominous ending.

“Who can save us from ourselves? / Animals is all we’ll ever be,” sings Followill.

The album is creative and free-flowing between different styles and inspirations—exactly what fans hoped for. The band is loose and personal, with an unpolished vibe that lends itself to authenticity rather than error.