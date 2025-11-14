BC Endows Women’s Philanthropy Fund, Renames CWBC Colloquium for Former Trustee Kathleen McGillycuddy

Following a $5 million donation by Ronald E. Logue, BC ’67 and GCSOM ’74, Boston College endowed the Kathleen McGillycuddy Fund for Women’s Philanthropy and renamed the Council for Women of Boston College (CWBC) Colloquium in honor of McGillycuddy.

“We are deeply grateful to Ron for his generosity to the University in Kathleen’s memory,” Beth Thompson, vice president for development, said in a University release. “His thoughtful gift will accelerate our initiatives to engage alumnae and ensure that their leadership continues to thrive here.”

BC has renamed the CWBC Colloquium to the Kathleen McGillycuddy CWBC Colloquium in response to Logue’s $5 million donation, in memory of McGillycuddy, his late wife, who co-founded the CWBC and was the first woman to chair the University’s Board of Trustees.

A graduate of Newton College of the Sacred Heart, which merged with BC in 1975, McGillycuddy joined the Board of Trustees in 2002, serving as vice chair in 2008 and as chair from 2011 to 2014.

Established in 2015, the CWBC Colloquium has hosted speakers such as Mia Hamm, Gayle King, and Liz Cheney, with a focus on creating a community centered around women’s professional success and leadership.

Alongside her husband, McGillycuddy co-chaired the University’s “Light the World” fundraising campaign, which raised $1.6 billion, expanding financial aid opportunities and establishing 31 full and assistant endowed professorships. The two also established the McGillycuddy-Logue Center for Undergraduate Global Studies in 2008 to promote international education at BC.

McGillycuddy died on June 5, 2025.

Since co-founding the CWBC in 2002, McGillycuddy served as the chair for more than two decades, leaving the post in 2023. Under her influence, the CWBC grew to more than 2,000 members, dedicated to advancing the leadership and engagement of women in BC’s professional life.

“Kathleen was a true thought leader,” Trustee Associate Darcel Clark, BC ’83, said in the release. “She had vision, values, and grace to move things forward. We loved being around her because she was always kind, supportive, and encouraging. She wanted the best for BC and for all women.”

In addition to her philanthropy efforts on campus, Logue noted that McGillycuddy served as a mentor for BC students and alumnae.

“Kathleen loved Boston College and she believed deeply in the power of women to shape its future,” says Logue. “The fund is named for her so that her example of steadfast leadership and generous spirit will continue to inspire others.”