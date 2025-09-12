BC Rebrands Office of Institutional Diversity, Renames DEI Web Pages

Boston College quietly replaced the Office for Institutional Diversity (OID) with the new Office of the Vice President for Human Resources (OVPHR) after it scrubbed the OID’s web pages in August, according to archived versions of the University website.

“The Office of Institutional Diversity merged into the Office of the Vice President for Human Resources this summer,” University Spokesman Jack Dunn wrote in a statement to The Heights.

The transition eliminated several web pages that were not restored under the new office, including the OID’s mission statement, history, and details about its diversity committees.

The OID’s mission statement pledged support for individuals “vulnerable to discrimination, on the basis of their race, ethnic or national origin, religion, color, age, gender, marital or parental status, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disabilities.”

Now, the OVPHR website describes its mission as advancing “a welcoming, respectful campus culture” and “fostering a strong sense of belonging.”

As part of the reshuffling, Patricia Lowe—formerly executive director of the OID and associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)—was named associate vice president for human resources, Dunn said.

Other former OID staff now hold similar positions within the OVPHR. Lowe retains her responsibilities as the University’s Title IX and ADA Coordinator, according to both Dunn and the OVPHR’s staff directory.

“[Lowe’s] long-standing responsibilities, including Title IX, ADA compliance, the University Affiliates Program, promoting employee engagement and helping to build a community of respect where all feel welcome, will continue out of the VP’s office,” Dunn said.

Lowe did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

BC originally established the Office of Institutional Diversity in 2004, replacing the Office of Affirmative Action, which had been in place since 1971, according to the OID’s now deleted “history” webpage.

In addition, “Diversity & Inclusion” pages on the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences and the Carroll School of Management websites were renamed “Belonging at Morrissey College” and “Belonging at the Carroll School,” respectively.

The changes come amid nationwide rollbacks of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, as President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to dismantle DEI programs. In recent months, institutions such as Harvard and UMass Boston have shuttered offices designed to support minority students or removed explicit references to diversity and inclusion.

As recently as February, the University made significant edits to the OID’s website during what it described as a routine review. Those changes removed archives of the diversity and inclusion newsletter, information on DEI practices, and membership lists for the University’s diversity steering and advisory committees.

“In establishing the OID, the University signaled its commitment to redirect and strengthen its efforts in the area of diversity,” the old OID website read.

BC first established the office in 1971 as the Office of Affirmative Action, renaming it the Office of Institutional Diversity in 2004.