Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

BC Rebrands Office of Institutional Diversity, Renames DEI Web Pages

Nikita OsadchiySeptember 12, 2025
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)

Boston College quietly replaced the Office for Institutional Diversity (OID) with the new Office of the Vice President for Human Resources (OVPHR) after it scrubbed the OID’s web pages in August, according to archived versions of the University website.

“The Office of Institutional Diversity merged into the Office of the Vice President for Human Resources this summer,” University Spokesman Jack Dunn wrote in a statement to The Heights.

The transition eliminated several web pages that were not restored under the new office, including the OID’s mission statement, history, and details about its diversity committees. 

The OID’s mission statement pledged support for individuals “vulnerable to discrimination, on the basis of their race, ethnic or national origin, religion, color, age, gender, marital or parental status, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disabilities.” 

Now, the OVPHR website describes its mission as advancing “a welcoming, respectful campus culture” and “fostering a strong sense of belonging.”

As part of the reshuffling, Patricia Lowe—formerly executive director of the OID and associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)—was named associate vice president for human resources, Dunn said.

Other former OID staff now hold similar positions within the OVPHR. Lowe retains her responsibilities as the University’s Title IX and ADA Coordinator, according to both Dunn and the OVPHR’s staff directory.

“[Lowe’s] long-standing responsibilities, including Title IX, ADA compliance, the University Affiliates Program, promoting employee engagement and helping to build a community of respect where all feel welcome, will continue out of the VP’s office,” Dunn said.

Lowe did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

BC originally established the Office of Institutional Diversity in 2004, replacing the Office of Affirmative Action, which had been in place since 1971, according to the OID’s now deleted “history” webpage.

In addition, “Diversity & Inclusion” pages on the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences and the Carroll School of Management websites were renamed “Belonging at Morrissey College” and “Belonging at the Carroll School,” respectively.

The changes come amid nationwide rollbacks of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, as President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to dismantle DEI programs. In recent months, institutions such as Harvard and UMass Boston have shuttered offices designed to support minority students or removed explicit references to diversity and inclusion.

As recently as February, the University made significant edits to the OID’s website during what it described as a routine review. Those changes removed archives of the diversity and inclusion newsletter, information on DEI practices, and membership lists for the University’s diversity steering and advisory committees.

“In establishing the OID, the University signaled its commitment to redirect and strengthen its efforts in the area of diversity,” the old OID website read.

BC first established the office in 1971 as the Office of Affirmative Action, renaming it the Office of Institutional Diversity in 2004.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Administration
(Jashodhara Jindal / Heights Editor)
Hafley, Grant Remained Highest-Paid BC Employees for Fourth Consecutive Year in FY24
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)
Facing Political Pressure and Financial Strain, University Leaders Stress Stability as BC Prepares for Cuts
(Annika Engelbrecht / Heights Editor)
Winston Family Gift To Endow Provost Position, Support Innovation at BC
“Ken Kersch Can’t Be Replaced”: Remembering a Respected Political Science Professor
“Ken Kersch Can’t Be Replaced”: Remembering a Respected Political Science Professor
(Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
“A Series of Crises”: Miller Dissects the Impact of Mass Incarceration
(Anna Lauinger / For The Heights)
Jack’s New Book Highlights the Reality of Class Divides within Universities
More in News
(Ikram Ali / Heights Archives)
“A Corporate University”: Former Program Director, Interns React to Office of Sustainability Cuts
(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
Student Calls on UGBC To Share Resources After ICE Sighting Near BC
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)
BC Falls 62 Spots in FIRE Free Speech Rankings, Ranked 7th Lowest Among 257 Universities
(Courtesy of Zara Valencius)
Marked ICE Vehicle Spotted in Front of St. Ignatius Church Amid Heightened Immigration Operations
(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC To Launch Computer Science Ph.D. Program With Emphasis on Social Good
(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Rev. Gregory Boyle, S.J., Urges Class of 2029 To “Create a Community of Kinship” at Convocation
More in On Campus
(Ikram Ali / Heights Archives)
BC Cuts Office of Sustainability Internships, Leaves Manager Role Vacant Amid Budget Strains
(Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
UGBC Senate Shares Summer Updates on LGBTQ+ Resources, Fills Vacant Positions
(Annika Engelbrecht / Heights Editor)
"This Is Your Time To Fly”: Dame Louise Richardson Urges Action as Class of 2025 Commencement Speaker
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)
BC Students React to Death of Pope Francis
(Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
UGBC Senate Explores Ways To Support LGBTQ+ Students
(Photo Courtesy of Holly VandeWall)
VandeWall Recognized as Second Ascione Faculty Formation Fellow 
About the Contributor
Nikita Osadchiy
Nikita Osadchiy, Assistant News Editor
Nikita Osadchiy (he/him) is an Assistant News Editor for The Heights. He is from Brooklyn, N.Y. You can find him on Twitter @niktgray or contact him at [email protected]