BC Remains Undefeated With 3–1 Win Over Harvard at Home

Mary CanaparySeptember 19, 2025
The Eagles stretched their undefeated streak to 10 games. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)

It was immediately obvious when Boston College volleyball and Harvard took the floor on Thursday night that both teams had brought the energy, as both teams dished out heavy hits and the back lines hustled to keep the ball in play. 

Although the first set started off rocky for the Eagles with Harvard (0–6) taking a quick 4–0 lead, BC (10–0) came back to win the match 3–1, continuing the winning streak that has defined its season so far. 

After Harvard took the early lead to start the game, the four point differential stayed for most of the first set. BC was caught playing catch-up, but closed the gap late, making it a 22–21 game. 

BC libero Brooklyn Yelland was dominating with her serves, earning an ace. Teammates Bella Ehrlich and Audrey Ross worked together to put up some blocks as well, and Ehrlich’s kill at the end of the set made it a 23–22 game with Harvard in the lead. 

In the end, though, the Eagles’ efforts came up short and Harvard took the first set 25–22 thanks to a kill from Sofia Rossi. 

The second set started off the same, with Harvard grabbing an early lead. 

The advantage wasn’t long-lived, though, as a serving streak from Marjanovic allowed BC to pull ahead 12–10. 

BC and Harvard went point for point throughout the majority of the frame, but late in the second set was when the Eagles started to look like the superior team.

After trailing 14–12, the Eagles went on a 5–0 run. BC’s 3–0 run shortly after, then a 4–0 run to win the set 25–17, left the match tied 1–1. 

The third set is where the Eagles really started to take off. 

Standout kills from Ross and Hoppes allowed them to snatch an early lead, and the momentum carried all the way through as BC closed the set 25–14. 

The fourth and final set started off with Harvard serving and establishing a 2–0 lead. But in a style very similar to the third, BC quickly took the lead and leveled up on defense while continuing its offensive aggression. 

BC won thanks to a kill from Cornelia Roach which made the score at 25–16 and gave the Eagles a 3–1 win, leaving their record untainted.

