BC Suffers 3–1 Loss in Hard-Fought Home Match Against Wake Forest

Despite only winning one set, the Eagles made all four sets competitive until the end.

Ultimately, Boston College Volleyball suffered its third-straight loss as the Eagles (16–12, 5–11 Atlantic Coast) fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13–14, 7–9 ACC) on Sunday.

Early in the first set Wake Forest rose to an 11–4 lead aided by a 5–0 run and kills from Paige Crawford.

But multiple errors from Wake Forest as well as come aces from Brooklyn Yelland helped the Eagles storm back, cutting the Deacon’s lead to just one in an 18–17 set.

Unfortunately the Eagles proved unable to overtake the Deacons, whose blocking thwarted many BC kill attempts toward the end of the set, as Wake Forest took the first set 25–22.

The second set saw the Eagles and Deacons trading points as relentless attacking from Audrey Ross and Sequoia Layne aided the Eagles in staying neck and neck with Wake Forest.

That lasted until the score was tied at 19. It was at this point when Wake Forest again began to neutralize the Eagles would-be kills. Some late blocks from Kelis Hawkins helped the Deacons win another set 25–20.

The third set was dominated by Audrey Ross who stacked up a whopping seven kills in that set alone.

Throughout the set, the Eagles continuously set to Ross who time and again took advantage at the expense of the helpless Demon Deacons. Ross ended the match with 16 kills, the most of any player from either team.

Her performance as well as a final kill from Anna Herrington led to the Eagles winning the most one sided set of the match 25–13.

Unfortunately, the Eagles’ dominance would not last in the fourth set.

The final set started much like the second, with the Eagles and Deacons more or less trading points until the score was tied at 9.

At this point, the Deacons slowly started to pull away, but the Eagles fought hard to ensure that the match was never fully out of reach.

However, the Deacons were able to take advantage of some Boston College errors to prevent any Eagles comeback. The set ended with a score of 25–18, and the match with a score of 3–1.

Despite the unfortunate results, the Eagles did not give up a set without a fight, certainly giving Wake Forest a run for their money.