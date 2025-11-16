Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

BC Suffers 3–1 Loss in Hard-Fought Home Match Against Wake Forest

Liam Shabahang, Heights StaffNovember 16, 2025
Despite only winning one set, the Eagles made all four sets competitive until the end. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

Despite only winning one set, the Eagles made all four sets competitive until the end. 

Ultimately, Boston College Volleyball suffered its third-straight loss as the Eagles (16–12, 5–11 Atlantic Coast) fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13–14, 7–9 ACC) on Sunday.  

Early in the first set Wake Forest rose to an 11–4 lead aided by a 5–0 run and kills from Paige Crawford.

But multiple errors from Wake Forest as well as come aces from Brooklyn Yelland helped the Eagles storm back, cutting the Deacon’s lead to just one in an 18–17 set. 

Unfortunately the Eagles proved unable to overtake the Deacons, whose blocking thwarted many BC kill attempts toward the end of the set, as Wake Forest took the first set 25–22. 

The second set saw the Eagles and Deacons trading points as relentless attacking from Audrey Ross and Sequoia Layne aided the Eagles in staying neck and neck with Wake Forest. 

That lasted until the score was tied at 19. It was at this point when Wake Forest again began to neutralize the Eagles would-be kills. Some late blocks from Kelis Hawkins helped the Deacons win another set 25–20.

The third set was dominated by Audrey Ross who stacked up a whopping seven kills in that set alone. 

Throughout the set, the Eagles continuously set to Ross who time and again took advantage at the expense of the helpless Demon Deacons. Ross ended the match with 16 kills, the most of any player from either team.

Her performance as well as a final kill from Anna Herrington led to the Eagles winning the most one sided set of the match 25–13.

Unfortunately, the Eagles’ dominance would not last in the fourth set. 

The final set started much like the second, with the Eagles and Deacons more or less trading points until the score was tied at 9.

At this point, the Deacons slowly started to pull away, but the Eagles fought hard to ensure that the match was never fully out of reach. 

However, the Deacons were able to take advantage of some Boston College errors to prevent any Eagles comeback. The set ended with a score of 25–18, and the match with a score of 3–1.

Despite the unfortunate results, the Eagles did not give up a set without a fight, certainly giving Wake Forest a run for their money.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
Averaging just 100.9 rushing yards per game this season, the Eagles nearly doubled that average against Georgia Tech. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Eagles Stung by Last-Second Field Goal in 36–34 Loss to No. 16 Georgia Tech
BC has yet to win back-to-back ACC matches this season. (Eylul Oktay / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to NC State Despite Taking First Set
Lewis Bond, pictured, broke BC’s all-time reception record (201) and single-season reception record (70). (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Bond Breaks Flowers’ Record on Senior Day in BC’s 36–34 Loss
Freshman Ava Thomas, pictured, tallied one assist in the win. (Kylee Greene / Heights Staff)
BC Sweeps Terriers in Battle of Comm. Ave.
Lewis Bond, pictured, is four three receptions away from breaking the all-time BC record. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Prepares for No. 16 Georgia Tech in Final Home Game
Audrey Ross, pictured, led the Eagles with 10 kills. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Clemson Sweeps BC in ACC Matchup
More in Sports
BC’s 13 blocks were its most as a team this season. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Gets Back in Win Column With 76–71 Win Over Temple
Teionni McDaniel, pictured, finished with seven points in 29 minutes. (Jack Pettigrew / Heights Staff)
BC Falls Short of Victory, Drops 70-61 Loss to Providence
Jake Sondreal, pictured, leads BC in goals with five after scoring two on Saturday night. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Staff)
No. 18 BC Sweeps No. 12 UMass in Dominant 4–0 Win To Cap Off Weekend Series
Seven different Eagles tallied a goal in their 7–3 win over No. 12 Massachusetts. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 18 BC Topples No. 12 UMass 7–3, Earns First Win on Home Ice
Grace Campbell, pictured, put up a 43-save performance in the Eagles’ win. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Eagles Score Three Goals in the Third, Take Battle of Comm. Ave. 5–2
The bench accounted for 34 of the Eagles’ 92 points on the night. (Jack Pettigrew / Heights Staff)
Eagles Fly Past Rider 92–52, Stretch Win Streak to Three
More in Volleyball
BC is still seeking back-to-back ACC wins for the first time this season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Back in Win Column With 3–1 Win Over Georgia Tech
Ross finished with 23 kills versus Florida State. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Swept in Weekend Games at FSU and Miami
BC’s sweep of Syracuse on Friday night was its ninth this season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Ross and Layne Dominate, BC Earns Redemption Against Syracuse 3–0
BC travels to Syracuse in game two of its series versus the Orange. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Syracuse Tops BC 3–2 in Five Set Battle
BC has won by sweep eight times and has been swept four times this season. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Sweeps and Gets Swept, Splits Weekend Games With Duke and No. 21 UNC
Outside of its 3–0 sweep of Virginia, Boston College volleyball was 0–4 in conference play and only won one of 13 sets. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Gets Back on Track With 3–1 Win Over California