Clemson Sweeps BC in ACC Matchup

Boston College volleyball (16–10, 5–9 Atlantic Coast) took on Clemson (16–10, 4–10) today in Chestnut Hill for an ACC showdown.

Clemson started the set with a slight, but constant, two-point lead. BC fought and consistently alternated point wins with the Tigers for the first half of the first set.

Until Clemson began to pull away, the Tigers fed off the Eagles’ mistakes. Audrey Ross landed five kills to try to keep BC in it, marking half of her kills from the afternoon.

Sofija Marjanovic nailed a crucial block to stop the Tigers from reaching game point.

Despite the efforts from BC, the Eagles could not keep up with Clemson’s dominant offense.

The Eagles fought for any point they could, trying to force the Tigers to make mistakes as they inched closer to game point. Marjanovic landed an ace with the Tigers one point away from game point, bringing the game back to within five.

With the Tigers’ game point on the line, Ross landed a kill to bring the score to 24–19.

Although the Eagles fought hard, BC struggled to come back from the point deficit, falling to the Tigers in the first set 25–19.

The Eagles sought to redeem themselves as the second set started.

But the Eagles saw a similar fate, as the Tigers also ran away with the lead in the second set.

Kills from Anna Herrington and Grace Milliken kept alive any hope BC had to come back from the 12-point deficit.

BC slowly climbed its way back to keep the game within 10. Unfortunately, for the Eagles, BC could not come all the way back, ending in a 25–14 second-set win for the Tigers.

Herrington and Cornelia Roach put up a solid block to start the third set with a point for the Eagles.

From there, BC kept steady with the lead while the Tigers tried to fight their way back, as BC maintained a 13–10 lead halfway through the set.

Kills from Ross, Herrington, and Roach, and a service ace from Bella Ehrlich kept BC afloat.

The Tigers earned a slight two-point lead off of solid kills, but the Eagles reset with a timeout to work their way back.

BC continued alternating points with the Tigers, while keeping the score within three points.

BC fought to stop a sweep, but errors from the Eagles and dominant play from the Tigers resulted in a 25-18 third-set win for Clemson.