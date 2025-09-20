When Fashion Reflects Politics: The Return of Minimalism

The first weeks of September are a pivotal moment in fashion. In major cities across the globe, Fashion Weeks begin as designers display their new clothing lines to the public. While this time can give insight into the future months of fashion, it’s also a reminder of the trends that came before.

Fashion tends to operate in cycles—whatever is new today was likely already a trend a decade or two ago. Social media, with its familiar buzzwords—y2k, boho chic, and quiet luxury—ensures that these fashion choices stay “trendy.” But is our modern-day fashion simply decided by designers randomly revisiting a previous era of fashion?

In truth, the political climate, as well as fashion designers, has a significant impact on mainstream trends. In 2025, the United States saw the return of a Republican president and a Republican controlled Senate and House. Social conservatism in the United States is rising, and ideology undoubtedly influences what people wear.

As I looked into this summer’s fashion trends, I realized they were all incredibly predictable: linen, light-washed jeans, and flip flops. This archetype filled my “For You” page on TikTok and my Instagram feed, but it didn’t tell the whole story.

Many people took this basic structure and expanded upon it. By adding oval sunglasses, minimal gold jewelry, and leather or suede totes, they branched out beyond the basics. Although people have grown shy of color in their wardrobe, ballet flats and funky belts allowed for some form of distinction between these outfits. If a linen boatneck top and light-washed baggy jeans were a canvas, each person painted their individuality with their accessories.

Some of the basics we see today have been in and out of fashion before. For example, the boatneck top is nothing new. Coco Chanel first introduced the sailor-esque style on the runway in the 1930s. Since then, its prominence has remained, but this past summer saw a rise like no other.

Characterized by its classy, elegant, and modest look, it certainly appeals to a more conservative audience—it hides cleavage and almost always covers the entirety of the midriff. With this resurgence, a look that rarely strayed from the office has been reintroduced to casual settings.

Linen remains an unequivocal summer staple. Used since antiquity, its lightweight thread creates breathable clothes for hot climates. With the industrialization of garments, its accessibility rose between the 19th and 20th centuries, creating more versatility in linen-based clothing. Despite our differences with ancient people, we certainly bear one similarity: We crave to escape the hot, blistering heat, and linens are a perfect escape.

The shift towards minimalism has brought renewed attention to “wardrobe essentials.” The perfect thing about these “basic” items is that they can be molded into any style of fashion, especially modest ones. The most popular fashion trends this year have been encapsulated by longer hemlines, higher necklines, and less revealing silhouettes. The rise in conservative clothing is ultimately tied to the new popularity of “old money” and “quiet luxury” aesthetics online.

This phenomenon isn’t isolated to the rise of conservatism. Modesty and style have clashed for eons. But, as always, fashion designers will continue to consider people’s personal preferences. This year, that entails making modest clothes more accessible.

But not everyone has chosen the conservative route. This summer also brought the resurgence of “boho chic”—a blend between 1970s free-spirited culture and modern-day luxury. While many people saw the style as unconventional in the 19th and 20th centuries, almost all of the major fashion designers pull influence from this period. For the summer, it makes the most sense—a flowy light-colored blouse and maxi skirt perfectly combat summer heat.

There is no question that our generation is choosing to dress more like the Kennedys than pop stars. Throwing out their busy, maximalist articles of clothing and replacing them with ready-to-wear Ralph Lauren, people are embracing classy, modest styles.

The shift is especially translated into back-to-school attire. September marks an awkward period of 50-degree chills in the morning, and 70-degree heat as noon approaches. Walking down campus, most students are adorned with cardigans, preppy sweaters, and sometimes even a blazer.

For practical reasons, this makes sense—a loose sweater can easily come off once the heat gets too unbearable, and many students attempt to dress a bit more professionally as they approach entering the workforce.

Is this the natural consequence of our frontal lobes developing? Or has a conservative mindset ensnared college students, too?

Regardless, it seems classic and modest styles have taken over. But maybe we should embrace them while they’re still here. Soon enough, chilly weather and winter jackets will stifle any attempt at throwing a fit, and summer styles will fade into memory.





