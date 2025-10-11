Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

No. 6 Stanford Handily Sweeps BC

Emily RobergeOctober 11, 2025
BC currently holds a 1–4 ACC record. (Kally Murdough / Heights Staff)

After dropping a conference matchup to Virginia Tech last Sunday, Boston College volleyball suffered a similar fate on Friday night. 

Falling to No. 6 Stanford (13–3, 4–1 Atlantic Coast) in just three sets, the Eagles (12–5,1–4) were pummeled on their home court. 

And it took no time for the Cardinal to get started. In fact, Stanford took an early 9–4 lead after a BC service error. 

But BC did not go down too easily. With two consecutive kills and an Ipar Kurt service ace, the Eagles were here to stay. 

That was ultimately short-lived though, as Stanford took the first set 25–21, dominating off of Danich Ranch’s heroics. 

The second set told a similar story, as the Cardinal notched four in a row, leaving the Eagles disheveled until a Erika Sayer kill got the Eagles back on track for some time. 

What ultimately was the nail in the coffin for BC came in the middle of the second set when Stanford went on a 6–0 run, decimating anything the Eagles could piece together. 

That wasn’t the case at the end of the set when the Eagles went on their own 3–0 run led by Cornelia Roach, Audrey Ross, and a Stanford attack error. 

But that was good to be true yet again, as BC fell 25–19 in the second set after Elia Rubin pierced through the Eagles’ defense with a rocket of a hit. 

While Sam Hoppes tried to come up with the block, she was unable to do so—Stanford celebrated in unison on the court together, while the Eagles looked with disappointment. 

BC’s rut only continued within the final set. And it is safe to say that the third time was not the charm for the Eagles. 

The first time that BC maintained the lead in the matchup was in the beginning of the third set when Hoppes notched a service ace for the Eagles, bringing the lead to 3–2 BC. 

A shimmer of hope also appeared when BC took a 10–9 lead off another Hoppes’ service ace. However, that would be the first and last time that the Eagles had the lead, as Stanford ultimately ran away with the matchup, taking the game 25–22 in the final set. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
Grace Campbell put up 40 saves in the Eagles’ win. (Kally Murdough / Heights Staff)
BC Secures 4–2 Win in First Conference Matchup of the Season
Andrej Borak registered seven saves and his fourth shutout of the season. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
BC Earns Draw in Goalless Clash Against No. 7 Duke
This marks the eighth time this season where BC was unable to score. (Yamari Santillan-Guzman / Heights Staff)
Eagles’ Winless Streak Stretches to Seven, BC Falls 1–0 to NC State
Luka Cloutier, pictured, tallied 18 saves in his BC debut. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 11 BC Kicks Off Doubleheader at No. 12 Minnesota With 3–1 Win
BC football is seeking its first win over Clemson since 2010. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Hopes To Snap Four-Game Losing Streak in Home Matchup Against Clemson
Lonergan threw for 89 yards and no touchdowns in Saturday's loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
What Happened to the Eagles’ Air Attack?
More in Sports
Letourneau finished his freshman year with zero goals and three assists. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Letourneau’s First Collegiate Goal Secures 2–2 Tie for No. 11 BC in Road Series at No. 12 Minnesota
(Photo Courtesy of James Redding)
From Boston to Berlin: James Redding’s World Record Journey
BC's last home-opener loss was in 2022 versus Quinnipiac. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
FitzGerald: “It Just Looked Like a First Game”
Audrey Ross notched a season-high 21 kills against Virginia Tech. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
Audrey Ross’ One-Woman Show Couldn’t Stop the Hokies
BC scored the first goal of the matchup five minutes into the first quarter.(Maureen Ebaugh / Heights Staff)
BC Breaks Six-Game Losing Streak With 3–2 Win Over Northeastern
Pitt's 48 points were the most BC has given up since its loss to Louisville in 2023. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Rushing is Still an Issue for BC, and Injuries Made it Worse.
More in Volleyball
Ross, Herrington, and Ehrlich combined for 26 of the 37 kills throughout the match. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Sweeps Virginia 3–0, Earns First ACC Win of Season
This three-game losing streak is BC's longest since November of last season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Swept by Notre Dame, Extends Skid to Three Games
This was BC's first time failing to win a set all season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Swept by No. 6 Louisville, Suffers Second Loss of Season
Four of five sets were decided by a two-point margin in BC's loss to Bryant. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Weekend Recap: Eagles Pick Up First Loss of Season, Prepare for ACC Play
The win kept BC undefeated this season. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Remains Undefeated With 3–1 Win Over Harvard at Home
BC kicks off the Eagle Class on Thursday versus Harvard. (Itzel Morales / Heights Contributor)
BC Beats Albany in Five Sets, Remains Undefeated
About the Contributor
Emily Roberge
Emily Roberge, Associate Sports Editor
Emily Roberge (she/her) is the Associate Sports Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Associate Sports Editor. She is from Wayland, MA. You can contact her at [email protected] and find her on Twitter @emilyroberge.