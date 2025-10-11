No. 6 Stanford Handily Sweeps BC

After dropping a conference matchup to Virginia Tech last Sunday, Boston College volleyball suffered a similar fate on Friday night.

Falling to No. 6 Stanford (13–3, 4–1 Atlantic Coast) in just three sets, the Eagles (12–5,1–4) were pummeled on their home court.

And it took no time for the Cardinal to get started. In fact, Stanford took an early 9–4 lead after a BC service error.

But BC did not go down too easily. With two consecutive kills and an Ipar Kurt service ace, the Eagles were here to stay.

That was ultimately short-lived though, as Stanford took the first set 25–21, dominating off of Danich Ranch’s heroics.

The second set told a similar story, as the Cardinal notched four in a row, leaving the Eagles disheveled until a Erika Sayer kill got the Eagles back on track for some time.

What ultimately was the nail in the coffin for BC came in the middle of the second set when Stanford went on a 6–0 run, decimating anything the Eagles could piece together.

That wasn’t the case at the end of the set when the Eagles went on their own 3–0 run led by Cornelia Roach, Audrey Ross, and a Stanford attack error.

But that was good to be true yet again, as BC fell 25–19 in the second set after Elia Rubin pierced through the Eagles’ defense with a rocket of a hit.

While Sam Hoppes tried to come up with the block, she was unable to do so—Stanford celebrated in unison on the court together, while the Eagles looked with disappointment.

BC’s rut only continued within the final set. And it is safe to say that the third time was not the charm for the Eagles.

The first time that BC maintained the lead in the matchup was in the beginning of the third set when Hoppes notched a service ace for the Eagles, bringing the lead to 3–2 BC.

A shimmer of hope also appeared when BC took a 10–9 lead off another Hoppes’ service ace. However, that would be the first and last time that the Eagles had the lead, as Stanford ultimately ran away with the matchup, taking the game 25–22 in the final set.