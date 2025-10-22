Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

UGBC Sets Time Limit on Public Comments, Plans To Release Statement on ICE Presence Near Campus

Reetu AgnihotriOctober 22, 2025
(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

The UGBC Senate passed an amendment to its constitution on Tuesday night imposing a five-minute time limit on public comments at Senate meetings, one of many changes to the constitution passed during the meeting.

“As we all know, public comment has gained some traction and to ensure that we can hear all voices and also stay within our allotted Senate meeting time, we added guidelines for how public comment will operate, ensuring that it’s accessible for all public commenters to have the same amount of time to speak,” said Ellie Cost, UGBC chief of staff and LSEHD ’26.

The amendment reads: “Each member of the public will be allotted up to five (5) minutes to address the Senate. The comment will be limited to five minutes per individual. The public comment portion is intended for statements only. No debate or discussion with Senators will take place during this time.”

This amendment comes after students made three public comments regarding an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle sighting near campus on Sept. 6.

Under the amendment, the public comment period can be shortened to ensure Senate meetings do not exceed an hour and thirty minutes. Committee chairs and UGBC executives can respond to students’ comments, though each response is limited to three minutes. 

“Public comment is a space to share concerns and comments to the Senate, and then have senators be able to share any information that we have at that time,” Cost said. “Public commenters are welcome to speak individually with Senate members after the meeting, but this is to ensure that this time is kept for sharing concerns and then hearing a response.”

The amendments to UGBC’s constitution passed with near unanimous support, with Jonah Paulus, student senator and MCAS ’29, casting the sole vote against them.

At the end of the meeting, Quinten Dragstedt, MCAS ’28, made a public comment presenting a petition that calls on UGBC to issue a statement affirming its support for students amid ICE activity in Boston. The petition currently has 354 student signatures, according to Dragstedt. 

“We, the students of Boston College, demand that UGBC release a statement in solidarity with students affected by ICE agents near campus, be it directly or out of fear for friends and family,” Dragstedt said. “UGBC is tasked with being a voice, being the representative, being the allies who express the feelings of the student body. In accordance with this, let UGBC now act as it was designed to do, and as its mission mandates it to do.”

Reagan Marino, UGBC vice president and MCAS ’26, assured Dragstedt that UGBC drafted its own statement responding to the ICE sighting, which is set to be released Wednesday morning.

Paulus urged student senators to treat the petition Dragstedt brought forward as a separate initiative than UGBC’s drafted response, noting that the two differ substantially. 

“I know for a fact that [UGBC’s drafted response] doesn’t align with the petition,” Paulus said.

Under a provision in UGBC’s constitution, any student petition that meets the required number of signatures can be brought before the senate as a “limited initiative” for a vote. Dragstedt’s met the threshold of 250 student signatures, which was raised from 45 by an amendment passed earlier in the meeting.

Cristina Gregory, academic affairs committee chair and MCAS ’26, encouraged Dragstedt to consider UGBC’s drafted response before moving forward with the initiative.

“I don’t want to ask you to wait at all, but I think that maybe we should see tomorrow what your response is, and how you guys feel about the post coming out tomorrow and what we have to say,” Gregory said.

Dragstedt agreed to wait until UGBC’s response goes public Wednesday morning to decide how to proceed.

“For the record, your petition is still valid, even after you see ours,” said Addie Weiss, student life committee chair and MCAS ’27.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
(Annika Engelbrecht / Heights Editor)
FACES Leads Student Pushback Against ICE Presence Near Campus
(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Physics Professors Secure $1 Million Grant To Study New Class of Quantum Materials
(Sydney Amero / Heights Staff)
Lessons from Survivor: Parvati Shallow Talks Trust, Vulnerability, and Choosing Yourself
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)
BC Launches “Cooking in Conversation” Program, Bringing Professors and Students Together Over Shared Meals
( Aishling Zhou / For The Heights)
Webb Calls for Stronger Female Representation in the Music Industry
The Clough Center launched a yearlong exploration into democratic societies. (Chloe Murphy / For The Heights)
Scholars at Clough Center Talk Warn of Looming “Sudden Decline” in U.S. Democracy
More in On Campus
The most diverse freshman class was the Class of 2027, with 38 percent of students identifying as AHANA. (Heights Archives / Molly Bruns)
BC Reports Decline in AHANA+ Student Enrollment in Freshman Class for the Second Consecutive Year
Inequality and the effects of globalization are key factors in the decline of democracy, according to Park. (Leon Gopaul / For The Heights)
“Democracy Is Not Fixed”: Park Discusses Democracy’s Global Decline
(Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Climate Journalism Panel Examines Connections Between Climate Change and Public Health
(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Messina College Partners With Commonwealth Financial Network To Offer Students Paid Internships
(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
Students Criticize UGBC’s Response to ICE Sighting, Note Disconnect With Student Body
University spokesman Jack Dunn shared stories about faith and forgiveness with students.
Jack Dunn Talks Forgiveness and Faith at Agape Latte
More in Top Story
(Jashodhara Jindal / Heights Editor)
Sharing Her True Self: A Sit Down With Malala Yousafzai
(Photo Courtesy of James Redding)
From Boston to Berlin: James Redding’s World Record Journey
BC committed three turnovers in the loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Suffers 48–7 Loss at Pittsburgh, Drops Fourth Straight Game
The Eagles’ 2024–25 season ended with a loss to Denver in the NCAA regional final. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
“The Guys Know What’s Ahead of Them”: 2025–26 Men’s Hockey Season Preview
(Ashi Jindal / Heights Editor)
Annual Report Records Five Rape Cases at BC in 2024, 70 Percent Year-Over-Year Decrease
This year's Pops on the Heights raised $12.3 million. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Dan + Shay Puts Audience on Its Feet at $12.3 Million Pops on the Heights Fundraiser
About the Contributor
Reetu Agnihotri
Reetu Agnihotri, Assistant News Editor
Reetu Agnihotri (she/her) is an Assistant News Editor for The Heights. She is from Lake Oswego, OR. You can contact her at [email protected]