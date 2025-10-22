“The Holy Grail Of Partying”: The Evolution and Enduring Spirit of the Mods

The Decline of Mod Madness

Ask a dozen alumni whether the Mods were better “back then,” and you’ll get a dozen different answers.

“It was better then,” David Greene, BC ’13, said with a grin. “The teachers were there. The Jesuits were there. It was fun.”

Others, like Tony Fuller, BC ’94, don’t see much of a difference.

“Students today party plenty,” he said. “They definitely get their partying in.”

Despite varying opinions on the Mods’ heyday, students and alumni both recognize a cultural shift—one away from drinking and toward more structured social activity.

Stephanie Herrera, BC ’97, attributes this change to BC’s higher selectivity in incoming classes.

“I came [to BC] knowing what that experience could be,” Herrera said. “We went to the Mods, we were in the lots. We were out early in the morning every Saturday morning. But I think the student base is definitely of higher academic quality [today], and may not prioritize that as much as we did back in the day.”

Griffin points to mounting tuition fees and economic pressures as the cause.

“Tuition’s higher—stakes are higher,” Griffin said. “The growth of that puts a lot more pressure on the students to be like, ‘What am I going to do when I graduate?’ and there was less of that when I was there.”

Recent graduates also noted the proliferation of rules following the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharper penalties that now accompany them.

“I would say [the culture] has for sure changed, because even when I was a freshman and before Covid hit, the Mods would be a sprawling place at night, where even as a freshman, you could knock on a door, and then someone would be welcoming you in,” said Erin Miller, BC ‘24. “I think it’s like our disciplinary procedures [makes] people not want to make a mistake their senior year that could end up being on their profile ”

Vale’s experience in the early 2010s could not have been more different.

“I don’t remember it being like, a huge thing, to be honest,” Vale said. “Like, I never felt like it was very strict. I mean, even when I got written up, I probably should have been more nervous. It felt more like a slap on the wrist, like ‘You shouldn’t be doing that’, rather than [a fear] for, you know, my status as a student.”

For Miller, the shift toward stricter disciplinary action dampened the social experience.

“I had someone that was a family friend, and they were like, class of 2017, and they always talked about how crazy it was in the Mods and how it was a free for all,” Miller said. “And we just, like, definitely don’t have that nowadays. And of course, like, safety is first, but I think just like, the welcoming feeling isn’t as strong as the years have gone on.”