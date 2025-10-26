“We’re Here For Them”: The Team That Keeps BC’s Campus Picture-Perfect

“We Do It For Students”

(Maureen Ebaugh / Heights Staff)

The landscaping team isn’t sure how much students actually pay attention to their work, both in general maintenance and sustainability.

“I wonder how much they appreciate seeing our different ideas— the work that goes into it, our work after football games, the long hour jobs that we have,” said Michael Collins, Grounds Supervisor of Landscape Services.

Anthony Erwin, lead gardener, has had similar thoughts while on the job.

“Oftentimes I wonder how many of them actually pay attention to the landscape as they walk to class,” Erwin said. “I think to myself when I’m working, ‘I wonder if any students got to notice this tree that I just planted.’”

Though the students may not notice the work being done, they are always at the core of landscapers’ considerations.

“We don’t want to disrupt students,” McCoy said. “We look for our opportunity space around what they are doing.”

Class transition periods pose a unique challenge, according to McCoy.

“We kind of have to stop for that little transitional period,” McCoy said. “Manny might go over there with the cutting unit getting ready to do his work, and he has to go out there and talk to the students about moving spikeball over a few feet, and moving the volleyball.

This even extends into working hours.

“We don’t try to make noise in the morning,”said Landscape Services worker Osiris Mejia. “We wait till after nine o’clock to go if we need to walk around the dorms.”

McCoy is looking for even more ways to make as little disruption as possible.

“We continue to evaluate things, specifically design and equipment,” McCoy said. “I’m not crazy about the noise associated with leaf blowers. That’s one of the things that is really difficult for us. We’re trying to do our work. But then this is a college environment, I would find it irritating if I was sitting in Gasson and we’re outside cranking the leaf blower.”

While they may not notice everything, students appear grateful for the work Landscaping does, according to McCoy.

“They always seem thankful,” McCoy said. “And they are all really, really nice about it. So we just try to do our thing every day.”

Collins reiterated this sentiment.

“I do think in general, students are appreciative,” Collins said. “When we go into the Mods at 3 a.m. on commencement morning, that’s when we get a lot of compliments. That goes a long way at that hour of the day.”

The Mods, specifically, have seen a lot of landscaping improvements in recent years, including the addition of plant foundational material outside the buildings and irrigation in the back lawn areas that have improved the grass. This care seems to have inspired students to take better care of the area, according to McCoy.

“It seems like students have a little more respect for their own space,” McCoy said. “They’re tidying up their furniture and keeping their backyard organized and neat. I think that’s a reaction to seeing us care about the space or try to make the space better for them.”

Erwin has seen this care displayed in other ways as well.

“I think they’ve been doing a good job,” Erwin said. “Last night, when I worked a function, all the students were picking up the trash and throwing it in the cans.”

These little things don’t go unnoticed, and when students express appreciation, it only strengthens the team’s efforts.

“The tulips are a big hit,” McCoy said. “We actually put quite a bit of thought into the color schemes. And we try to do different things in different places annually.”

In everything the team does, students are the priority.

“We’re here for them,” Collins said.

This sentiment is from the heart, according to Mejia.

“We love to do what we do,” Mejia said. “And now we do it for students. So everything, we do it for them.”