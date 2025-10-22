Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Syracuse Tops BC 3–2 in Five Set Battle

Caroline Kowalski, Heights StaffOctober 22, 2025
BC travels to Syracuse in game two of its series versus the Orange. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

Boston College volleyball hosted Syracuse on Friday in its first of a two-game series between the ACC squads.

The Eagles came into today’s game off a three set sweep in its third conference win over Duke this past Sunday. 

BC (14–7, 3–6 Atlantic Coast) failed to earn its first back-to-back ACC wins, though dropping a 3–2 loss to Syracuse (12–6, 4–4 ACC) in game one of its doubleheader.

In the first set, the Eagles started out particularly aggressive, pulling away with the score and refusing to give the Orange little chance to close the gap. 

Outside hitter Audrey Ross and middle blocker Anna Herrington put up especially strong numbers in the first set with six and three kills, respectively, to give BC its 25–19 win in the first set. 

Immediately following BC’s first set win, Syracuse began to go on the offensive and hold steady with the lead.

The Eagles continued to make forced and unforced errors, giving the Orange more opportunity to run away with the lead, diminishing any hope of a three set sweep for BC. 

Syracuse denied any chance of a comeback for BC and put up a 25–15 win in the second set over the Eagles to tie it at one-a-piece. 

The Eagles needed to find a way to dominate in the third set to turn the narrative back in their favor.

Bella Ehrlich and Sofija Marjanovic pulled out crucial kills to stop the Orange from inching their way to a third set win. 

The Eagles fought their way back to make it 23–22 and setter Lucy Mott tipped the ball forcing Syracuse to make an attack error and making the score 23–23. Sequoia Layne landed the block to give BC the third set win, making it 2–1. 

Ross lent a hand in getting BC back to game point, clocking 14 kills going into the fourth set.

BC inched closer to game point, but Syracuse refused to let BC pull away, with a tie game at 19–19. Blocks by Marjanovic and a kill by Herrington kept BC in the game as the score alternated with a tie at 23–23.

Ross landed a kill to push the Eagles ahead to set point 25–24, but a return attack from the Orange on the next point kept them in the game. BC continued to alternate points with Syracuse until a 29–28 match point, where Syracuse’s Zharia Harris-Waddy landed a kill to ultimately win the fourth set for the Orange.

In the beginning of the fifth set, both teams started looking for any possible opportunity to get a point in its favor. The resulting back-and-forth score reflected the Eagles aggressive mentality looking for the fifth set win. 

Kills by Ross, Erhlich, and Herrington contributed to pushing BC further, while kills from Syracuse hitters contributed to pushing themselves slightly ahead. 

BC remained unshaken and continued to fight from a two-point deficit on Syracuse’s match point, but a kill by Gabby McLaughlin gave the Orange a 15–12 fifth set and the 3–2 game win.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
BC extended its win streak versus the Wildcats to 14 games. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
BC Breaks Winless Streak With 8–2 Win in MS Awareness Game
BC has won by sweep eight times and has been swept four times this season. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Sweeps and Gets Swept, Splits Weekend Games With Duke and No. 21 UNC
This was BC's first win since Sep. 7 when it defeated UMass. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Defeats Syracuse 1-0, Eagles Earn First their ACC Win
The losing streak is the Eagles’ longest since 2015. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Notebook: BC Football Falls 38–23 to UConn, Extending Losing Streak to Six
Hanken Tjostheim scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season in BC’s loss. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
BC Falls to SMU 3–2 in Conference Clash
BC rushed for a season-high 191 yards. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Eagles Fall to UConn 38–23 in Grayson James’ First Start of the Season
More in Sports
From left to right: Carly Bell, Kate Taylor, Mary Kate O'Neill (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
Lacrosse Alumni, 2026 Roster Discuss Life Post-BC Lacrosse
BC ended last year with a 19-3 record. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Editor)
BC Ties Brown, Beats UConn in Fall Ball Matchups
The court will be unveiled for the beginning of the 2025–26 men’s and women’s basketball seasons. (Owen Bienen / Heights Editor)
Conte Forum Basketball Court Renamed to Edgerley Family Court
The last time the teams met was in 2015, when BC dominated Cornell with a 12–1 total score over two games. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Falls 3–0 Against No. 5 Cornell
Resendes and Radivojevic both earned their first collegiate points on Friday night. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 9 BC Scores Four Goals in Second Period, Wins 5–1 Over RPI
BC has yet to win an ACC game this season. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
Eagles Fall 3–1 to No. 8 Duke, Move to 0–6 in ACC Play
More in Volleyball
Outside of its 3–0 sweep of Virginia, Boston College volleyball was 0–4 in conference play and only won one of 13 sets. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Gets Back on Track With 3–1 Win Over California
BC currently holds a 1–4 ACC record. (Kally Murdough / Heights Staff)
No. 6 Stanford Handily Sweeps BC
Audrey Ross notched a season-high 21 kills against Virginia Tech. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
Audrey Ross’ One-Woman Show Couldn’t Stop the Hokies
Ross, Herrington, and Ehrlich combined for 26 of the 37 kills throughout the match. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Sweeps Virginia 3–0, Earns First ACC Win of Season
This three-game losing streak is BC's longest since November of last season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Swept by Notre Dame, Extends Skid to Three Games
This was BC's first time failing to win a set all season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Swept by No. 6 Louisville, Suffers Second Loss of Season