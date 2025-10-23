Support The Heights:
BC Republicans Under Investigation After Unapproved Speaker’s Inflammatory Remarks Spark Outrage

Nikita OsadchiyOctober 23, 2025
(Nicole Vagra / Heights Archives)

The Boston College Office of Student Involvement (OSI)—which oversees student organizations on campus—has launched an investigation into the Boston College Republicans for hosting an unapproved speaker event that drew backlash within the University community.

“The speaker event hosted by the BC College Republicans on Monday, 10/20, was not approved by the Office of Student Involvement,” Kyle Neary, associate director of organizations and programs in the OSI, wrote in a statement to The Heights. “The University is aware of concerns raised regarding the event and is investigating the matter further to determine if any violations of the Student Code of Conduct or University Speaker Policy occurred.

On Monday night, the BC Republicans hosted Nick Solheim, CEO of the conservative organization American Moment, for a talk, during which he made several politically inflammatory remarks.

In response, several student organizations, including College Democrats of Boston College, issued public condemnations of both the event and Solheim’s rhetoric.

“We recognize and encourage difficult conversations and productive discourse, but Solheim’s rhetoric employs fear-mongering techniques and places marginalized individuals on campus at risk,” The Gavel, a progressive student newspaper, wrote in a statement. “Statements such as ‘they will kill you and everyone you love to get what they want’ have no place anywhere, let alone on a college campus.”

According to the University speaker policy, all registered student organizations must consult with OSI before inviting a guest speaker to campus.

“Before any invitation to a potential speaker or guest to campus, student leaders must consult with their assigned representative in the Office of Student Involvement or the Bowman Center,” the policy reads.

If found responsible for policy violations, the group could face sanctions ranging from a general warning to probation, loss of privileges, or disbandment, according to the Student Code of Conduct.

BC Republicans did not immediately respond for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

About the Contributor
Nikita Osadchiy
Nikita Osadchiy, Assistant News Editor
Nikita Osadchiy (he/him) is an Assistant News Editor for The Heights. He is from Brooklyn, N.Y. You can find him on Twitter @niktgray or contact him at [email protected]