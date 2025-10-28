National College Republicans Cuts Ties With BC Chapter After Group Disavows Speaker’s Remarks

The College Republicans of America (CRA) designated the Boston College Republicans as an “unwelcome organization” and revoked their charter Monday, following nationwide pushback over the group’s decision to distance itself from a conservative speaker it hosted last week.

“Effective immediately, Boston College ‘Republicans’ has been designated an Unwelcome Organization under 2.03 of our Bylaws and their charter revoked,” the CRA wrote in an X post. “We hold chapters to a high standard. Jake Wiepert and his board showed tremendous disrespect to our friend.”

While the CRA lists BC Republicans as a registered chapter, the student group said the CRA has no authority over its operations.

“Boston College Republicans is self-managing and does not currently receive funding from College Republicans of America,” the BC Republicans executive board wrote to The Heights. “We are unaffected by this decision and will continue to run our club outside of their purview.”

After the BC Republicans disavowed politically incendiary remarks Nick Solheim made on campus last week, many prominent right-wing figures took to X to express their anger at the group’s decision.

“This is insane,” wrote Congressman Riley Moore (R-WV) in an X post. “The BC College ‘Republicans’ move is pure cowardice. @NickSSolheim is a great American patriot! He is doing great work leading @americanmoment as it helps build the America First movement – a movement that will actually win because we don’t do cowardly things like this.”

Solheim said his speech is a product of the current political climate.

“It was a speech addressing the inflammatory times we live in,” Solheim wrote to The Heights. “Charlie Kirk was murdered less than 50 days ago. Anyone who doesn’t understand the implications of that doesn’t understand what time it is.”

Solheim said that it is this political climate that pressured BC Republicans to release a statement disavowing his speech.

“I think it was a decision driven by fear—of the Boston College administration, of their peers, of the broader political ecosystem, and so on,” Solheim wrote.

Among the most prominent voices to weigh in was Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation—the conservative think tank behind Project 2025, a policy platform seeking to roll back LGBTQ+ protections and restrict abortion access.

“The future won’t belong to soft men chasing comfort,” Roberts wrote Saturday evening on X. “It will belong to those who risk safety to defend their homeland, their families, and their faith. @NickSSolheim is right, and he’s a patriot for saying so.”

Nine minutes after Roberts’ post, William Branson Donahue, CRA’s founder and chairman, called on Jake Wiepert, MCAS ’27, to resign or face disaffiliation.

“Cowardice and disloyalty will not be tolerated,” he wrote on X. “If the Boston College ‘Republican’ President doesn’t resign, CRA will disaffiliate. It would be a shame to lose a flagship chapter, but it’s been taken over by the opposition. The members need to remove Jake Wiepert. Now.”

After Wiepert did not resign—and BC Republicans hosted Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D–Mass.) on Thursday—Donahue announced that CRA had formally dismissed the organization, writing, “We don’t house traitors in our ranks.”

The CRA is a super PAC registered in California. During the 2023–24 fiscal year, it reported spending more than $53,000 on advertising and donated $42,600 to Donald Trump.

Under Section 2.03 of the CRA’s bylaws, the organization may revoke recognition of any chapter whose activities contradict “Republican philosophy and principles.”

Instead of directing the blame for the outcome of the situation toward BC Republicans, Solheim holds BC’s campus climate accountable for the club’s decision.

“If I have brought material consequences to the students responsible for bringing me—I lament it—but let’s lay the blame at the feet of those responsible: an inflexible administration and student body that has forsaken its duty to challenge one another with passionate exchange of thoughts, reason, and ideas,” Solheim wrote.

While Solheim emphasized the importance of free speech in his email to The Heights, his speech last week sent a different message.

“Don’t believe the way out of this is through a little violence of our own,” Solheim said. “No, we’re not having tidy debate in the so-called ‘marketplace of ideas.’”

This lack of space for a “marketplace of ideas” is exactly the rhetoric the BC Republicans denounced in their statement about Solheim’s speech.

“We do not agree with Mr. Solheim that this is not a time to engage in the ‘marketplace of ideas,’” the BC Republicans executive board wrote. “We uphold the notion of civil discourse and believe that there is always a time for respectful discussion, even with those who do not agree with us.”