BC Falls to Pitt in First ACC Game of the Season

Despite the possibility of a second-half resurgence, Boston College women’s soccer couldn’t seal the deal in its first ACC match of the season.

While the Eagles (4–2–3, 0–1–0) still hold a winning overall record, the loss to Pitt (5–4–2, 1–2–0 Atlantic Coast) leaves them winless in conference play. Last year, the team finished with a .500 record in the ACC.

“You could tell we were nervous,” BC head coach Chris Watkins said. “It took us a while to settle into the game, but it’s exciting for our players, and hopefully with some good experience we can put in our bank.”

Although the Eagles controlled possession, the scoreboard told a different story. The Panthers outpaced them due to BC’s turnovers and Pittsburgh’s dominant shooting performance, as it racked up 31 shots to the Eagles’ seven.

“They just don’t know what they don’t know yet,” Watkins said. “They have to experience the intensity. We’re in the best conference for women’s soccer by far, so everybody’s really good, and they noticed that tonight.”

Before Thursday’s loss, goalkeeper Olivia Shippee had been flying high, posting three consecutive shutouts. But even her defensive strength couldn’t hold off the Panther’s pressure as BC struggled to communicate—a weakness that became evident when Pitt’s Margaret Wilde scored unassisted 20 minutes in.

Katie Ellermeyer followed suit and put up another goal for the Panthers, solidifying a 2–0 lead headed into the half.

The Eagles gained some much-needed momentum in the second half thanks to a goal from UCLA transfer and rising star Sophie Reale, assisted by Emily Mara.

“I thought we grew into the game, we learned to be more physical,” Watkins said. “We learned to be better at 50-50 balls, to take our chances on defense. We did some good things, but offensively we didn’t quite have a rhythm.”

Thursday’s game also marked BC’s annual Red Bandana Game honoring Welles Crowther. Before kickoff, senior Ava McNeil was honored as the player who most represents Crowther’s selflessness.

“We watch the ESPN documentary on Welles Crowther every year, and the question came to our leadership council of who’s the one person who would do that on our team? Who would give up everything for everybody else?” Watkins said. “Ava was unanimous. She’s a stud.”

The turnaround is quick. Despite losing this one, BC will have another chance to get a conference win on Sunday against Wake Forest. For Watkins, his team’s confidence and consistency are the key factors.

“Hopefully we can settle down, connect a few passes and get rid of them earlier,” Watkins said.