Eagles’ Winless Streak Stretches to Seven, BC Falls 1–0 to NC State

Mac CobbOctober 10, 2025
This marks the eighth time this season where BC was unable to score. (Yamari Santillan-Guzman / Heights Staff)

For most of Thursday’s game, it looked as if the cold temps would lead to an equally cool offensive showing for both Boston College women’s soccer and NC State. 

In the end, though, a 76th minute goal proved decisive as the Eagles (4–5–5, 0–4–2 Atlantic Coast) fell to the Wolfpack (4–6–4, 3–1–2 ) 1–0. 

The Eagles spent plenty of time deep into NC State’s half of the field, but were unable to capitalize on their chances, netting only three shots on goal. 

This marks the eighth time this season, including conference games, where BC was unable to score. 

“We’ve got a lot of people who just don’t have the confidence in front of the goal,” head coach Chris Watkins said. “That’ll be my job… we finished pretty well in practice when we’re just shooting with no real pressure, but we’ve got to finish with real pressure.” 

They earned eight corner kicks on the night and kept the Wolfpack’s defense on their toes all night. The Eagles’ defense didn’t let up, holding the Wolfpack to six shots. But it was not enough to secure any points in the ACC race. 

The two teams traded possession for the first 20 minutes of the game, but neither team was able to break through the other’s defense. 

BC got some scoring chances during the middle of the first half, with Bella Douglas having a shot saved in the 22nd minute and Sophie Reale’s boot from outside the penalty box sailing just left of the net in the 25th. 

Junior goalkeeper Olivia Shippee recorded her first save of the night for the Eagles in the 34th minute, as BC’s defense kept multiple Wolfpack attacks from reaching her. 

The Eagles kept things physical during the first 45 minutes with eight fouls, but the Wolfpack earned the sole yellow card of the opening period. 

BC continued to press for the remainder of the half, but they were turned away by NC State’s back line. 

The Eagles had another near miss in the 42nd minute when Amalia Dray’s header missed left of the net, but the half came to an end without a goal. 

The defensive battle continued into the second half, as BC’s one shot on goal was the only offensive chance either team had during the opening 25 minutes of the second frame. 

The Wolfpack finally broke through in the 75th minute as Jade Bordeleau’s left-footed strike sailed through Shippee’s legs and into the back of the net. 

Sophia Lowenberg nearly struck back for the Eagles on a free kick in the 81st minute but was denied by the outstretched fingertips of Wolfpack keeper Olivia Pratapas.

BC put pressure on NC’s State’s defense for the rest of the half but were unable to convert their opportunities and the match ended with a lone goal on the scoreboard. 

This loss marks the seventh-straight game without a win for the Eagles, as they are yet to secure a victory during conference play with just four conference games left in the regular season. 

