BC Loses to Louisville 1–0 in Defensive Battle, First ACC Win Evades Eagles Again

Maria Stefanoudakis, Sports EditorOctober 13, 2025
This is BC’s ninth game without scoring a goal this year. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

The first three minutes of a game usually doesn’t determine the outcome. Coaches make adjustments, players heat up, and the momentum swings. 

In Sunday’s game between Louisville and Boston College women’s soccer, however, that was not the case. 

Louisville (11–3–1, 4–2–1 Atlantic Coast) scored a goal 2:30 into play, and the Eagles (4–6–5, 0–5–2) dropped the ACC matchup 1–0. The Eagles have not won since Sept. 7 and are yet to win a conference game. 

Freshman Ava McNeil darted in front of Grace Maddox about 2:30 into play, stripping her of the ball but leaving it free near the top center of the penalty box. 

BC was late to get to the ball and Betsy Huckaby filled the gap in the defense, then delivered a one-timer over the hands of BC goalkeeper Olivia Shippee. 

https://x.com/LouisvilleWSOC/status/1977483446504337674 

Shippee otherwise delivered a clean game, posting five saves and not allowing the Cardinals another goal. But Huckaby’s goal was all it took. 

The loss was not primarily due to the defensive lapse in the first 2:30—it was the Eagles’ lack of offense that sealed the deal. 

BC recorded just three shots on goal, and no Eagle shot more than one. Louisville goalkeeper Erynn Floyd saved all three with ease. Georgina Clarke, Amalia Dray, Sophia Lowenberg, and Lydia Poulin played all 90 minutes of the match as the Eagles failed to break through. 

Although BC’s offense couldn’t get going, its defense held up strong. 

Louisville is tied for third in the country in total goals with 43 this season, but the Eagles’ defense was relentless in stopping the Cardinals’ offensive attack. 

They played a relatively clean game, as corner kicks and offsides were even. But the Eagles committed 11 fouls to Louisville’s four, leading to more time spent in their defensive zone instead of generating opportunities on offense. 

The second half was a tough defensive battle from both teams, as Louisville put up just three shots to BC’s four—a big shift from the Cardinals’ 13 shots in the first 45 minutes of the game. 

But tough defense was not enough for the Eagles, as its lack of offensive opportunities stopped them from recovering and picking up their first ACC win of the season.

