Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Reigning National Champions Outperform No. 8 Eagles in Fourth Quarter, No. 1 Northwestern Wins 2–0

Emily RobergeSeptember 7, 2025
The Eagles have not defeated Northwestern since 2021. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

For three quarters in its Sunday afternoon matchup against Northwestern, Boston College field hockey looked on track to take down the defending national champions. 

Holding the Wildcats to zero goals through the first three frames, everything seemed to be clicking for the Eagles in the ultimate test. 

Northwestern had yet to give up a goal in its first three games, and the Eagles were giving them a run for their money. 

But it was just too good to be true, as No. 4 BC (3–1) fell 2–0 to No. 1 Northwestern (4–0) after everything unraveled in the final frame. 

With a little over five minutes to play in the third quarter, Klara ​​Mueffelmann was sent to the sidelines after a BC yellow card. 

Fortunately for the Eagles, it wasn’t too catastrophic, as the Wildcats soon racked up penalties of their own with a Laura Salamanca yellow card and an Ashley Sessa red card. 

Up by one player for the remainder of the contest, the Eagles couldn’t have had better luck. BC had every reason to finally make its mark on the scoreboard. 

But they were unable to do so. Instead, Northwestern took advantage. 

Rattling off three consecutive shots on the Wildcats’ cage, the trio of Martina Giacchino, Madeline Leigh, and Melea Weber couldn’t quite get the ball past the gloves of Juliana Boon. And BC couldn’t protect it either, as Northwestern snatched the ball and took it down to the opposing side of the field. 

That turnover was far more costly for the Eagles than the red card ultimately was for the Wildcats. 

Off a one-timer, Grace Schulze sent the Northwestern bench into a cheering frenzy, securing a one-goal Wildcat lead off an Aerin Krys assist. 

And pulling goaltender Charley Kramer out of the net with a little under five minutes to play didn’t do too much to increase the offense’s efficiency. 

In fact, it only gave Northwestern the chance to tally another score on an open net, as Schulze got her second goal in less than 10 minutes. 

While the Eagles tried to go punch-for-punch with the reigning national champions, they ultimately fell short for the fourth straight year. 

The last time BC took a game against the Wildcats was in 2021, when the Eagles narrowly defeated Northwestern 2–1 in a late-game thriller. 

But the script did not change this year, either. Taking their 18th matchup against BC, the Wildcats proved exactly why they held up the national championship trophy last November. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
The Eagles regressed to .500 with the loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Tackling Troubles, Missteps Plague BC in OT Loss
Turbo Richard, pictured, rushed for 57 yards in the loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Michigan State 42–40 in Double Overtime
Friday’s game marked the Eagles’ first victory over a ranked team this season. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
No. 8 BC Defeats No. 4 Maryland 2–0 for First Time Since 2021
The tie marked BC’s second scoreless draw of the season. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
BC Draws Colgate 0–0
BC won last year’s game between the two teams 23–19. (Chris Ticas / Heights Senior Staff)
Preview: BC Heads to East Lansing To Face Michigan St. in First Road Challenge of 2025
BC’s defense racked up three sacks in its win. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Receivers Outdo Rushers, BC’s Defense Adjusts in Win
More in Field Hockey
Both of the Eagles’ goals came in the first period. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Eagles Take Season Opener 2–0 Against Bears in Defensive Battle
BC had just one shot on net. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 7 BC Falls to No. 13 Princeton In First Round of NCAA Tournament
BC had 13 less penalty corners than the Tar Heels. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
No. 3-Seeded BC Falls to No. 1-Seeded UNC 4–1 in ACC Championship
BC is heading to its first ACC Championship game since 2019. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
2–1 Shootout Win Over Duke Sends Eagles to ACC Championship
Madelieve Drion scored the game-winner. (Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
No. 9 BC Inches Past No. 12 Syracuse 1–0 With Last Minute Goal
In BC's matchup against North Carolina, the Tar Heels tied two strokes. (Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
No. 2 North Carolina Capitalizes on Penalty Corners, Dominates No. 9 Eagles 4–0
More in Sports
After just two goals in their first three games, the Eagles snatched their two-game losing streak against the Huskies. (Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
Ekeland’s Goal Pushes BC to 1–0 Win Over Northeastern
Bella Douglas, pictured, assisted the final goal of the game, scored by freshman Emily Mara. (Natalie Condoor / Heights Staff)
UCLA Transfer Sophie Reale Nets Hat Trick as BC Dominates Albany 6–1
Sofija Marjanovic recorded nine kills in her first collegiate game. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Begins Season 3–0 with Three Shutout Wins
The loss marks BC’s second-straight defeat. (Matthew Mao / Heights Staff)
BC Blanked by Providence 2–0
Lonergan's completed his first collegiate touchdown on an 11-yard pass to Jordan McDonald. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Lonergan Shines Early in First Start, BC Beats Fordham 66–10 in Season Opener
Quarterback Dylan Lonergan will make his first career start on Saturday afternoon. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Revisits Old Rivalry in Season-Opening Matchup Against Fordham
About the Contributor
Emily Roberge
Emily Roberge, Associate Sports Editor
Emily Roberge (she/her) is the Associate Sports Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Associate Sports Editor. She is from Wayland, MA. You can contact her at [email protected] and find her on Twitter @emilyroberge.