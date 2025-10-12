BC Falls to Golden Bears 2–1 in Shootout

In its fourth conference loss of the season, Boston College field hockey’s players ended the matchup kneeling on the field in disbelief at how the game slipped away from their reach.

While the Eagles (4–7, 0–4 Atlantic Coast) stayed with the Golden Bears (4–5, 1–3) for most of the game, they were ultimately unable to meet the mark in Berkeley, CA—falling 4–3 after a shootout against their West Coast conference opponent.

The Golden Bears didn’t dominate the whole matchup, though. In fact, the Eagles made the first strike. Thanks to Alex De Cain, that occurred just under two minutes into the second frame.

Taking advantage of a Madelieve Deion penalty corner, De Cain gave BC something to work with, which has been a difficulty for the Eagles this season.

Charley Kramer didn’t let up, either. Standing tall in net, Kramer denied all but one shot on goal through the second and third frames.

But eventually, she wouldn’t be able to come up with a save. That was the story in the final frame, when California turned up the pressure on the BC defense.

The Golden Bears took advantage of a penalty-corner opportunity, notching their first goal of the game as Maya Hoepfner netted a Josefina Moyano assist. With the score knotted 1–1 after 60 minutes, it was anyone’s game.

Despite BC having an opportunity to score off a corner in the first overtime frame, the Eagles did not capitalize on the chance. Both teams got corner opportunities in the second overtime period, but could not convert and the game proceeded to a shootout.

Kramer was hardly rattled in net as the shootout began. She had two saves after California’s first two shots.

But that wouldn’t be enough. Despite made shots from Eva Kluskens and Madelieve Drion, California made their next two to send it to sudden death.

After another successful Drion shot, California tied it up and ultimately took the matchup 2–1 as they sunk the ball through the legs of Kramer.

Now 0–4 in conference play, the Eagles remain in their rut. Only time will tell when it will end.