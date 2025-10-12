Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

BC Falls to Golden Bears 2–1 in Shootout

Emily RobergeOctober 12, 2025
BC notched its fourth conference loss of the season. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)

In its fourth conference loss of the season, Boston College field hockey’s players ended the matchup kneeling on the field in disbelief at how the game slipped away from their reach. 

While the Eagles (4–7, 0–4 Atlantic Coast) stayed with the Golden Bears (4–5, 1–3) for most of the game, they were ultimately unable to meet the mark in Berkeley, CA—falling 4–3 after a shootout against their West Coast conference opponent. 

The Golden Bears didn’t dominate the whole matchup, though. In fact, the Eagles made the first strike. Thanks to Alex De Cain, that occurred just under two minutes into the second frame. 

Taking advantage of a Madelieve Deion penalty corner, De Cain gave BC something to work with, which has been a difficulty for the Eagles this season. 

Charley Kramer didn’t let up, either. Standing tall in net, Kramer denied all but one shot on goal through the second and third frames. 

But eventually, she wouldn’t be able to come up with a save. That was the story in the final frame, when California turned up the pressure on the BC defense. 

The Golden Bears took advantage of a penalty-corner opportunity, notching their first goal of the game as Maya Hoepfner netted a Josefina Moyano assist. With the score knotted 1–1 after 60 minutes, it was anyone’s game. 

Despite BC having an opportunity to score off a corner in the first overtime frame, the Eagles did not capitalize on the chance. Both teams got corner opportunities in the second overtime period, but could not convert and the game proceeded to a shootout. 

Kramer was hardly rattled in net as the shootout began. She had two saves after California’s first two shots. 

But that wouldn’t be enough. Despite made shots from Eva Kluskens and Madelieve Drion, California made their next two to send it to sudden death. 

After another successful Drion shot, California tied it up and ultimately took the matchup 2–1 as they sunk the ball through the legs of Kramer.

Now 0–4 in conference play, the Eagles remain in their rut. Only time will tell when it will end. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
BC currently holds a 1–4 ACC record. (Kally Murdough / Heights Staff)
No. 6 Stanford Handily Sweeps BC
Grace Campbell put up 40 saves in the Eagles’ win. (Kally Murdough / Heights Staff)
BC Secures 4–2 Win in First Conference Matchup of the Season
Andrej Borak registered seven saves and his fourth shutout of the season. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
BC Earns Draw in Goalless Clash Against No. 7 Duke
This marks the eighth time this season where BC was unable to score. (Yamari Santillan-Guzman / Heights Staff)
Eagles’ Winless Streak Stretches to Seven, BC Falls 1–0 to NC State
Luka Cloutier, pictured, tallied 18 saves in his BC debut. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 11 BC Kicks Off Doubleheader at No. 12 Minnesota With 3–1 Win
BC football is seeking its first win over Clemson since 2010. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Hopes To Snap Four-Game Losing Streak in Home Matchup Against Clemson
More in Field Hockey
BC scored the first goal of the matchup five minutes into the first quarter.(Maureen Ebaugh / Heights Staff)
BC Breaks Six-Game Losing Streak With 3–2 Win Over Northeastern
Boston College field hockey's losing streak extended to six games. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC’s Losing Streak Stretches to Six, Tar Heels Defeat Eagles 2–1
Freshman Kate Bock put in BC's first goal in three games. (Alina Ahmad / Heights Staff)
No. 13 Eagles Drop Fifth Straight to No. 20 Wake Forest
BC has scored one goal in its four-game losing streak. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
No. 13 Eagles Fall to No. 3 Virginia, Continue Losing Streak
This was BC's first loss to BU since 2016. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 4 BC Loses Third Straight in Battle of Comm. Ave
The Minutewomen won the shootout 3–1. (Natalie Condoor / Heights Staff)
No. 14 UMass Defeats No. 4 Eagles 2–1 in Shootout Thriller
More in Sports
BC has averaged 15 points in its four ACC games. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Gives Up 17 Unanswered First-Half Points, Loses to Clemson 41–10 for Fifth Straight Defeat
Letourneau finished his freshman year with zero goals and three assists. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Letourneau’s First Collegiate Goal Secures 2–2 Tie for No. 11 BC in Road Series at No. 12 Minnesota
(Photo Courtesy of James Redding)
From Boston to Berlin: James Redding’s World Record Journey
Lonergan threw for 89 yards and no touchdowns in Saturday's loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
What Happened to the Eagles’ Air Attack?
BC's last home-opener loss was in 2022 versus Quinnipiac. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
FitzGerald: “It Just Looked Like a First Game”
Audrey Ross notched a season-high 21 kills against Virginia Tech. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
Audrey Ross’ One-Woman Show Couldn’t Stop the Hokies
About the Contributor
Emily Roberge
Emily Roberge, Associate Sports Editor
Emily Roberge (she/her) is the Associate Sports Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Associate Sports Editor. She is from Wayland, MA. You can contact her at [email protected] and find her on Twitter @emilyroberge.