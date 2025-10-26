Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

BC Knocks Off Louisville in Shootout, Caps Off Regular Season With First ACC Win of Season

Emily RobergeOctober 26, 2025
Sunday’s win marked the Eagles’ only conference win of the season. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)

Boston College field hockey’s regular season has been nothing short of tumultuous. 

After dropping seven-straight conference matchups, the Eagles (6–10, 1–7 Atlantic Coast) finally came out on top in Sunday afternoon’s Senior Day matchup against Louisville, defeating the Cardinals (7–9, 1–6)  2–1 after a nail-biter of a shootout. 

It wasn’t clear until the final moment of the matchup who would be deemed victorious. 

Fortunately, for the Eagles, they were on the winning side this time around. Alex De Cain started the scoring in the shootout for BC after notching the first goal. 

Madelieve Drion and Martina Giacchino followed suit, completing two consecutive jukes past the Cardinals’ Emily Young in net. 

And the Cardinals were unable to do the same as Charley Kramer came up with the game-winning save, pumping her fist in celebration after the play. 

The win was exactly what BC needed to cap off the regular season, especially in front of a home crowd. 

While the Eagles took the game, Louisville got on the board first on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals took the first punch with a little less than seven seconds to play in the opening quarter. 

After the ball didn’t leave the opposing half, an Aubreigh Uba sweep was the cherry on top for Louisville, giving the Cardinals a 1–0 lead. 

It wasn’t too catastrophic for the Eagles, though. A little under halfway into the second frame, Laila Rosenquest delivered a give-and-go to Drion, who took no time sailing the ball through the legs of Young. 

Erupting in celebration, it seemed like something may have clicked for the BC offense, who has subsequently struggled to score. In the Eagles’ first 15 games of the season, they averaged 1.6 goals per game.

While the Eagles improved their goal scoring against New Hampshire last week with its 8–2 win—tallying a little over half their season goals in one game—they still faltered against Louisville. 

Even though the next two frames were a standstill for both squads, the Eagles stayed in the game—and they did not disappoint on Senior Day. 

And fortunately, it was enough for BC to come away with a win, earning its first and only conference win of the season. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
The Boston College women’s soccer team closed out its home schedule on Friday afternoon with a 1–0 loss to Clemson. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Closes Out Home Schedule with Loss, Eagles Fall 1–0 to Clemson
The teams combined for six second-half turnovers in the Eagles’ loss. (Paul Criado / Height Staff)
BC Keeps it Close With No. 19 Louisville, Suffers 38–24 Loss on the Road
BC finishes its season against Louisville on Sunday. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
BC Loses 3–1 to No. 9 Syracuse, Remains Winless in ACC
BC’s final game of the season is a non-conference matchup with St. Joseph’s. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
BC Fails To Convert Chances Against Notre Dame, Falls 1–0
BC’s sweep of Syracuse on Friday night was its ninth this season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Ross and Layne Dominate, BC Earns Redemption Against Syracuse 3–0
Andre Gasseau, pictured, scored the Eagles’ first goal of the night. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 9 BC Stomped by No. 7 Denver 7–3, Suffers Fourth Straight Loss to Pioneers
More in Field Hockey
BC extended its win streak versus the Wildcats to 14 games. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
BC Breaks Winless Streak With 8–2 Win in MS Awareness Game
BC has yet to win an ACC game this season. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
Eagles Fall 3–1 to No. 8 Duke, Move to 0–6 in ACC Play
The Eagles are 0–5 in ACC play so far this season. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Stanford in Overtime, Eagles Still Winless in ACC Play
BC notched its fourth conference loss of the season. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Golden Bears 2–1 in Shootout
BC scored the first goal of the matchup five minutes into the first quarter.(Maureen Ebaugh / Heights Staff)
BC Breaks Six-Game Losing Streak With 3–2 Win Over Northeastern
Boston College field hockey's losing streak extended to six games. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC’s Losing Streak Stretches to Six, Tar Heels Defeat Eagles 2–1
More in Sports
BC finished its fall ball season with a 5-1-1 record. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
Midfielders Thrive, BC Lacrosse Beats Harvard, UMass, and Brown
Sage Babey scored both of BC's goals against her former team. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Sage Babey Powers BC Past Merrimack in 2–1 Win
BC sits atop the Hockey East rankings with six points. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Travels to Merrimack Following Two Straight Losses
BC dropped last year's matchup to Louisville 31-27. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Looks To Avoid Seventh Straight Loss Against No. 19 Louisville
BC has been eliminated by Denver in its last two playoff appearances. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Preview: No. 9 BC Looks To Break Losing Streak Against No. 7 Denver in Early-Season Test
BC travels to Syracuse in game two of its series versus the Orange. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Syracuse Tops BC 3–2 in Five Set Battle
About the Contributor
Emily Roberge
Emily Roberge, Associate Sports Editor
Emily Roberge (she/her) is the Associate Sports Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Associate Sports Editor. She is from Wayland, MA. You can contact her at [email protected] and find her on Twitter @emilyroberge.