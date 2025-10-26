BC Knocks Off Louisville in Shootout, Caps Off Regular Season With First ACC Win of Season

Boston College field hockey’s regular season has been nothing short of tumultuous.

After dropping seven-straight conference matchups, the Eagles (6–10, 1–7 Atlantic Coast) finally came out on top in Sunday afternoon’s Senior Day matchup against Louisville, defeating the Cardinals (7–9, 1–6) 2–1 after a nail-biter of a shootout.

It wasn’t clear until the final moment of the matchup who would be deemed victorious.

Fortunately, for the Eagles, they were on the winning side this time around. Alex De Cain started the scoring in the shootout for BC after notching the first goal.

Madelieve Drion and Martina Giacchino followed suit, completing two consecutive jukes past the Cardinals’ Emily Young in net.

And the Cardinals were unable to do the same as Charley Kramer came up with the game-winning save, pumping her fist in celebration after the play.

The win was exactly what BC needed to cap off the regular season, especially in front of a home crowd.

While the Eagles took the game, Louisville got on the board first on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals took the first punch with a little less than seven seconds to play in the opening quarter.

After the ball didn’t leave the opposing half, an Aubreigh Uba sweep was the cherry on top for Louisville, giving the Cardinals a 1–0 lead.

It wasn’t too catastrophic for the Eagles, though. A little under halfway into the second frame, Laila Rosenquest delivered a give-and-go to Drion, who took no time sailing the ball through the legs of Young.

Erupting in celebration, it seemed like something may have clicked for the BC offense, who has subsequently struggled to score. In the Eagles’ first 15 games of the season, they averaged 1.6 goals per game.

While the Eagles improved their goal scoring against New Hampshire last week with its 8–2 win—tallying a little over half their season goals in one game—they still faltered against Louisville.

Even though the next two frames were a standstill for both squads, the Eagles stayed in the game—and they did not disappoint on Senior Day.

And fortunately, it was enough for BC to come away with a win, earning its first and only conference win of the season.