Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

BC Falls to Stanford in Overtime Loss, Eagles Still Winless in ACC Play

Ryan WolffOctober 13, 2025
The Eagles are 0–5 in ACC play so far this season. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)

After falling to California two days prior, Boston College field hockey looked to grab its first conference win of the season in Palo Alto, CA.  

Coming into the matchup, Boston College (4–7, 0–4 Atlantic Coast) was ranked worst in goals scored in the ACC. The Eagles needed a win but Stanford (5–7, 2–4) defeated BC 2–1 in overtime.   

With just a minute and 49 seconds on the clock, Stanford’s Gemma Townsend sent the BC defense scrambling, as the ball skipped past Charley Kramer to give the Cardinals an early 1–0 lead. 

Having just two minutes left in the first period and an otherwise dormant offense, Klara Mueffelmann sought to finally get BC finally on the board. 

But her shot soared right as the ball kicked just beyond the net to end the frame. 

The Eagles tallied zero shots on goal to end the first quarter—struggling to initiate any offensive power. 

In the third minute of the second frame, Kramer made a closeup save. Getting her pads on the ball and kicking Ella Ganocy’s shot to the right to keep the game close, Kramer sprinted out of the net, booting the ball across the circle.  

BC had several scoring opportunities in the last few minutes of the second period, causing pressure on the Cardinal’s defense. But Boston College failed to make a dent in the scoreboard as the team couldn’t capitalize on four of their penalty corners. 

Both the Eagles and Cardinals came out of the half firing. 

BC goalkeeper, Carine Van Wiechen, made a glove save to bat the ball away from the net. She set up BC’s Laila Rosenquest, who threatened with a shot of her own.

The clock ran down in the third period with BC unable to put any points on the board. Boston College tallied two shots, once again outperforming Stanford’s offense with just one shot. 

The Eagles entered the fourth period understanding that they needed to find the back of the net to extend the game. 

With 30 seconds into play, Eva Kluskens made a run to the goal, cutting through Stanford defenders and passing the ball to Mia Garber who then set up Madeline Leigh for a low shot on goal. 

But this opportunity was followed by three additional failed BC shot attempts. 

Everything finally clicked for BC with just one minute and five seconds left to play, the Eagles notched a penalty shot. 

Leigh passed the ball to Martina Giacchino, and in a give-and-go fashion, Giacchino tapped the ball to Rosenquest who sent the ball toward the net. 

With less than one minute on the clock, Garber tipped the ball to redirect the shot to the top left of Stanford’s net, finally sending the shot past Anya Jackson.

The Eagles attacked first in overtime. BC sent a through ball leading Alex De Cain up the right side of the field. But De Cain was met by the Stanford goalie who dropped to her knees to stop the game winning goal. 

In the 62nd minute, Stanford’s Natalie Hoppe split through the defense, finding herself all alone in the striking circle, where she launched the ball to notch the Cardinals a home victory.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
Outside of its 3–0 sweep of Virginia, Boston College volleyball is 0–4 in conference play and has only won one of those 12 sets. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Back on Track With 3–1 Win Over California
BC notched its fourth conference loss of the season. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Golden Bears 2–1 in Shootout
BC currently holds a 1–4 ACC record. (Kally Murdough / Heights Staff)
No. 6 Stanford Handily Sweeps BC
Grace Campbell put up 40 saves in the Eagles’ win. (Kally Murdough / Heights Staff)
BC Secures 4–2 Win in First Conference Matchup of the Season
Andrej Borak registered seven saves and his fourth shutout of the season. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
BC Earns Draw in Goalless Clash Against No. 7 Duke
This marks the eighth time this season where BC was unable to score. (Yamari Santillan-Guzman / Heights Staff)
Eagles’ Winless Streak Stretches to Seven, BC Falls 1–0 to NC State
More in Field Hockey
BC scored the first goal of the matchup five minutes into the first quarter.(Maureen Ebaugh / Heights Staff)
BC Breaks Six-Game Losing Streak With 3–2 Win Over Northeastern
Boston College field hockey's losing streak extended to six games. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC’s Losing Streak Stretches to Six, Tar Heels Defeat Eagles 2–1
Freshman Kate Bock put in BC's first goal in three games. (Alina Ahmad / Heights Staff)
No. 13 Eagles Drop Fifth Straight to No. 20 Wake Forest
BC has scored one goal in its four-game losing streak. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
No. 13 Eagles Fall to No. 3 Virginia, Continue Losing Streak
This was BC's first loss to BU since 2016. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 4 BC Loses Third Straight in Battle of Comm. Ave
The Minutewomen won the shootout 3–1. (Natalie Condoor / Heights Staff)
No. 14 UMass Defeats No. 4 Eagles 2–1 in Shootout Thriller
More in Sports
Boston College women’s hockey stretched its winning streak to two games on Saturday afternoon against Providence. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Closes Weekend Undefeated in 5–1 Win Over Providence
BC has averaged 15 points in its four ACC games. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Gives Up 17 Unanswered First-Half Points, Loses to Clemson 41–10 for Fifth Straight Defeat
Letourneau finished his freshman year with zero goals and three assists. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Letourneau’s First Collegiate Goal Secures 2–2 Tie for No. 11 BC in Road Series at No. 12 Minnesota
Luka Cloutier, pictured, tallied 18 saves in his BC debut. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 11 BC Kicks Off Doubleheader at No. 12 Minnesota With 3–1 Win
(Photo Courtesy of James Redding)
From Boston to Berlin: James Redding’s World Record Journey
BC football is seeking its first win over Clemson since 2010. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Hopes To Snap Four-Game Losing Streak in Home Matchup Against Clemson