No. 14 UMass Defeats No. 4 Eagles 2–1 in Shootout Thriller

Charley Kramer dropped to her knees in disappointment after No. 14 UMass field hockey defeated No. 4 Boston College in a shootout thriller on Friday night.

Storming the field in celebration, the Minutewomen (5–0) silenced the Eagles for a second year in a row—defeating the Eagles (3–2) 2–1 following two overtime periods and a shootout.

After ending BC’s six-game winning streak back in 2024, UMass is no stranger to leaving a bitter taste for the Eagles. But after finishing last season 8–0 on their home field, BC looked to stretch that streak in its home opener against UMass. That didn’t happen, though.

For much of the game, it didn’t seem like the game would dissolve into an overtime period—let alone a shootout. The Minutewomen tacked on their first goal 1:59 into the game.

After a foul on UMass, Neva Eisenga swept the ball to teammate Emily Barrett. Dribbling the ball past a sea of BC defenders, Barett attacked BC goalkeeper Charlotte Kramer one-on-one.

What should have been a no-brainer save by Kramer turned into a UMass goal, as Kramer missed the grab and gave the freshman from England her first collegiate goal.

Bending down in frustration, Kramer seemed to take a deep breath, hoping to reset what had gone wrong.

With just under five minutes to play in the first frame, Melea Weber stood on the line outside of the field, preparing to send the ball to one of her teammates on a penalty corner. But it never made its way there, as the Eagles were shut down rapidly by the Minutewomen defense.

That same problem persisted for another 15 minutes, and as the clock sounded signaling the end of the first half, BC had yet to put the ball in the back of the cage.

BC’s inability to convert on penalties corners and fouls plagued its offense. And as the offensive stagnation carried on, frustration grew in the third frame.

Fortunately for the Eagles, Madelieve Drion eased those emotions with ten minutes left in regulation.

Two consecutive Drion penalty corners ended with Myrte Van Herwijnen saves, but the third time was the charm for BC. Drion just about did it for the Eagles, slicing the ball to Madeline Leigh on her third penalty corner. Van Herwijnen denied the advance, though.

But Klara Mueffelmann was at the right place at the right time, sending the ball back to Drion, who tapped it into the back of the Minutewomen’s net.

BC head coach Kelly Doton fistbumped in the air as her team was back in contention.

The next thirty minutes wound down—the remaining ten minutes of overtime, then two 10-minute overtime periods—and nothing changed. And after two overtimes of scoreless play came a field hockey fan’s delight—the thrill of a shootout.

Mia Garber was at the helm for the Eagles’ first shootout attempt. But Van Herwijnen jumped in front of the ball as it sailed toward the net, preventing a BC goal.

The Minutewomen notched a successful attempt by Barrett immediately after.

The next four shootout attempts perfectly mirrored one another. BC and UMass were denied, and the next attempts from either team went in.

All eyes were on Kramer after BC’s Alex De Cain was unable to get the ball past the goaltender in the allotted eight seconds.

Standing at the line was Sophie Kent. Kent, blaring full speed toward Kramer, placed the ball in a sweet spot. There was nothing that Kramer could do, as the Minutewomen took the matchup 2–1 in front of BC’s home crowd.