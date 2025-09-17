Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

UGBC Highlights Resources for Students Amid Increased ICE Activity in Boston

Reetu AgnihotriSeptember 17, 2025
(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

UGBC President Cami Kulbieda highlighted the Office of Global Engagement’s (OGE) global engagement gateway at the Senate meeting Tuesday night as a resource offering students guidance and support amid increased U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in Boston.

“We were saying last week that we wanted a central hub for all of these resources, for students who are looking to find information about this particular issue,” said Kulbieda, LSEHD ’26. “The Global Gateway exists as that hub already. I think our best job right now is to put that resource forward.”

Student senators resumed a discussion that began last week about providing resources for international students after students spotted a marked ICE car outside St. Ignatius Church on Sept. 6.

The global engagement gateway provides information about students’ rights during interactions with law enforcement and travel advisories for international students entering the United States.

Addie Weiss, student life committee chair and MCAS ’27, asked whether the resources are intended only for international students and how that group is defined. 

“A lot of resources are revolving around international students, and obviously I do think that’s a high-interest group when it comes to this matter,” Weiss said. “But I’m just wondering if that feels accessible for students who aren’t technically international students but are still deeply affected by this situation.”

According to Weiss, it is unclear whether the term “international student” applies only to students who reside abroad when they are not at BC, or if it also includes students with different immigration statuses.

Sophie Wong, international student representative and MCAS ’28, agreed with Weiss and asked for clarification on who qualifies as an international student. Wong said she hopes the global engagement gateway will be useful for all students who are concerned about ICE.

“My experience with both of the offices, OGE and the Office of International Students and Scholars, has been very unclear about how they define international students,” Wong said. “Sometimes I get half of the international emails that get sent to everyone, but sometimes I don’t.”

Newly elected freshman student senators joined Tuesday night’s Senate meeting. They are Chris “Bubba” Curran, MCAS ’29; Maggie de la Fuente, MCAS ’29; Mary Cate King, MCAS ’29; Jonah Paulus, MCAS ’29; Craine Gelia, MCAS ’29; and Renim Risku, Messina ’27.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)
BC Places No. 22 on LinkedIn’s List of Best Colleges for Long-Term Career Success
(Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
BC Celebrates Start of Hispanic Heritage Month With Focus on Community
(Catherine Li / Heights Staff)
De Waal Discusses “Weaponized Starvation” During Israel-Hamas War
(Jack Weynand / Senior Heights Staff)
McKibben Outlines Hope for Future in Clean Energy Lecture
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)
BC Rebrands Office of Institutional Diversity, Renames DEI Web Pages
(Jashodhara Jindal / Heights Editor)
Hafley, Grant Remained Highest-Paid BC Employees for Fourth Consecutive Year in FY24
More in On Campus
(Ikram Ali / Heights Archives)
“A Corporate University”: Former Program Director, Interns React to Office of Sustainability Cuts
(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
Student Calls on UGBC To Share Resources After ICE Sighting Near BC
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)
BC Falls 62 Spots in FIRE Free Speech Rankings, Ranked 7th Lowest Among 257 Universities
(Courtesy of Zara Valencius)
Marked ICE Vehicle Spotted in Front of St. Ignatius Church Amid Heightened Immigration Operations
(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC To Launch Computer Science Ph.D. Program With Emphasis on Social Good
(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Rev. Gregory Boyle, S.J., Urges Class of 2029 To “Create a Community of Kinship” at Convocation
About the Contributor
Reetu Agnihotri
Reetu Agnihotri, Assistant News Editor
Reetu Agnihotri (she/her) is an Assistant News Editor for The Heights. She is from Lake Oswego, OR. You can contact her at [email protected]