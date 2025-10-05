BC Breaks Six-Game Losing Streak With 3–2 Win Over Northeastern

Boston College field hockey entered Sunday’s matchup on a six-game losing streak, looking to break through at Northeastern.

The Eagles (4–6, 0–3 Atlantic Coast) did just that, as they pushed the pace and secured a much-needed win over the Huskies (5–5, 1–1 Colonial Athletic) to get back into the win column.

Both Boston teams racked up points during the game on Sunday, but BC’s dominant offensive line earned them the 3–2 victory over the Huskies.

“These non-conference, regional opponents really just want to beat Boston College in any sport, and we know that,” BC head coach Kelly Doton said. “You prep them for it. They brought the intensity from the starting whistle.”

A sense of urgency shaped the pace of play, allowing BC to take control. Just five minutes in, senior Mia Garber’s unassisted reverse shot displayed the exact kind of aggressive style Doton was looking for. It was Garber’s first goal of the season.

“That was the focus—to get the game speed as fast as we could,” Doton said.

The Eagles kept up the pressure after Garber’s goal. Alex De Cain fired a shot from just inside the circle, but it deflected off the left post, and Northeastern goalkeeper Arabella Loveridge stopped De Cain’s rebound shot.

Following a scoreless second quarter, both teams found the back of the net in the third frame. Northeastern’s Hannah Simon broke past BC’s defensive line and notched a shot to put the Huskies on the board, but Klara Mueffelmann quickly returned fire, bringing the score to 2–1 BC.

“When you go up that early on, you’re looking to add another goal as quickly as you can, and that didn’t happen,” Doton said. “We kind of let them back in the game with some decision-making on our part.”

With under a minute remaining in the third quarter, a perfectly executed corner extended the Eagles’ lead to 3–1. Madeline Leigh delivered a precise pass inside to Martina Giacchino, who set up De Cain for a drag flick.

“You’re either gonna win or lose based on corners,” Doton said. “We haven’t been executing on corners, and it’s been costing us games. That has been a focus for us for weeks now, so I was glad to see Alex put one in.”

Northeastern fought back when Olivia Yelen’s fourth-quarter tip-in brought it to a one-point game. But the Eagles ultimately closed it out and picked up their first win since BC upset No. 4 Maryland on Sept. 6.

“We gave up another soft goal, and allowing a team like that to make it 3–2 creates a bad balance—they could have made it 3–3,” Doton said. “And then, who knows what could’ve happened? But it didn’t go that way. We came away with a 3–2 win, and that’s it. We’ll take it.”