UGBC Releases Statement Affirming Support for Immigrants, International Students

Reetu AgnihotriOctober 22, 2025
(Nikita Osadchiy / Heights Editor)

UGBC posted a statement to its Instagram account Wednesday morning, highlighting resources for students affected by increased Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) presence in Boston. 

“In light of current events impacting immigrant, international, and other affected student communities, UGBC reaffirms its commitment to fostering a campus environment where every student feels safe, valued, and supported,” the statement reads.

The post did not directly condemn ICE or address its presence near campus—something students repeatedly called for in public comments over the last month.

“UGBC should explicitly condemn ICE’s presence on campus and express solidarity with students affected by ICE on campus,” Quinten Dragstedt, MCAS ’28, said at the UGBC meeting Tuesday night. “ICE is a force that poses direct risk to BC students through fear and hateful ideology. It is UGBC’s moral imperative to stand with the students that it represents.”

The statement stands in contrast with one posted by FACES, an anti-racism student organization at BC, on Oct. 10, which explicitly referenced and criticized the presence of the ICE vehicle near campus.

“FACES condemns the state-sponsored fearmongering by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on our campus and beyond,” the council wrote. “We stand in unrelenting solidarity with immigrant and international students and staff, and all who have been impacted on this campus.”

Dragstedt presented a petition to the Senate, signed by 354 students, urging UGBC to issue a statement expressing solidarity with those affected by the ICE sighting near campus and condemning its presence.

Because Dragstedt’s petition met the minimum 250 student signatures, the Senate can vote on adopting it as a “limited initiative,” guaranteeing that the body will explicitly address the ICE sighting.

UGBC’s Instagram post highlighted resources like the global engagement gateway, which provides information about international students’ rights when entering the United States and interacting with law enforcement and travel advisories.

UGBC also emphasized the action it has already taken, including meeting with the Office of Global Education and the Office of International Students and Scholars, as well as calling attention to helpful resources on campus through a new series called “Student Support Spotlight.” 

The post detailed planned UGBC initiatives intended to foster community on campus.

“UGBC Leadership recently participated in Community Circles facilitation training led by the Office of the Dean of Students (DOS),” the post reads. “In partnership with their office, we are hosting a ‘Circle Up’ event to foster open dialogue and strengthen community on the Heights.”

On the last slide of its post, UGBC encouraged community members to share ideas and concerns with the Senate through public comment, each now capped at five minutes under a constitutional amendment passed Tuesday night.

